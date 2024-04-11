There are many five-stars on Georgia's roster. But there are also quite a few stories like those of Cole Speer and Terrell Foster.

Speer popped on Georgia's radar after a camp performance the summer before his senior year. Foster chose to walk on at Georgia instead of accepting scholarship offers from the likes of Boston College, Maryland, and Liberty.

Both provided similar reasons for the choice they made to put on the red and black.

"I mean, it’s UGA," Foster said. "UGA’s known for developing good players. I came to UGA to become a good player."

Speer came to Athens on scholarship. But he earned an offer after camping and then going through a private workout with Bulldog coaches.

Did he have any doubt about picking Georgia once the Bulldogs came calling?

"Probably not," Speer said. "This is a school that I grew up watching, grew up loving. The standard that Kirby’s held since he got here is none the less or greater than any other Division I school in the area. This is a two-hour drive from home, it’s pretty close. There really wasn’t much question."

Speer's offer list included Army, East Carolina, and Memphis, among others. But he still chose Georgia, a place where an uphill road to playing time awaited him.

Speer's goals were focused on the bigger picture.

"If you want to work hard, and you want to win championships and you don’t go to a place like this, then it’s not really guaranteed that’s going to happen," Speer said. "There’s also not a guarantee that you’re going to get developed at some of those places. You might just stay the same to where you were coming out of high school. Somewhere like here, you’re going to get better every single year. That’s all I wanted to do, and maximize my potential for four or five years, however long I’m here."

Both Speer and Foster have carved out roles of their own in Athens.

Foster has climbed the depth chart to earn a spot as a reserve inside linebacker. He and Speer also both play on special teams.

They might not be the biggest stars on the roster. But Speer and Foster are two examples of the types of players who form the backbone of successful programs.

"If you’re going to be here, you’ve got to play your role," Speer said. "Coming in as a freshman, it might not be starting at receiver or starting at DB. But at the end of the day, you’re going to find somewhere to play and a role to have. If that’s special teams, if that’s what you’re going to do to help your team win, if you buy into that, then you’re going to come out with either a championship or a lot of wins."