Cincinnati had no concerns about Amarius Mims’ lack of starts
A lot was made pre-draft of the fact that Amarius Mims only made eight starts for Georgia.
However, the way Cincinnati Bengals Director of College Scouting Mike Potts and Senior Personnel Executive Trey Brown saw it, this did not matter at all.
Considering they and others from Cincinnati’s personnel department had already made countless trips to Athens, they saw enough of Mims in practice to know they were drafting the right player with the 18th pick in Thursday’s first round.
"We circle it on our calendar whenever we go there, because we know we're going to see some high-end talent," Brown told reporters Thursday night. "(Mims) would show up every time. Anytime you get a guy coming out of that program with how they train, how they develop players, it puts you at ease going to guys coming out of that system. There were a lot of great defensive players Amarius was able to go against."
Potts pointed out that in the last two drafts, Georgia put five defensive linemen into the NFL, each of whom went in the first round.
Mims was able to practice against them all, including former No. 1 pick Travon Walker.
"You can look at it as a negative," said Potts. “But you can also look at it that the games he did play were quality tape. He's really gifted. He's got every physical attribute you could want, and he's a good person."
Mims said he cannot wait to get to work.
Having the opportunity to block for somebody like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is cool, too.
"It's just wild, because just watching Joe Burrow at LSU, I was like, 'Oh my god. I would love to block for him one day,' and now that I have the chance to, it's a blessing,” Mims told reporters. “I just look forward to getting in and talking to him. It's almost like a little kid, getting to be around somebody you look up to at quarterback and say, 'You're one of those guys in college for me who I'd love to play with and block for.'"
Mims said he knows he’s got plenty of work to do.
"I really don't know exactly, but like I said, that's something me and Coach will talk about. I'm open to all options,” Mims said. “My game is not perfect, but I'm going to get with a great group of coaches, and we're going to work together, and we're going to figure that out."
Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack also spoke to reporters.
He raved about his new player, who at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds, is already one of the biggest players in the NFL.
"He's huge. A monster. Humungous," Pollack started. "His measurables have to be at the top of the league. His hands are a smidge over 11 inches. His arm length is 36 and change. His wingspan is 86 and change. It's ridiculous."
Brown said that’s not all.
"The thing is just not obviously size, length, measurables. (Mims) is a hell of an athlete," Brown said. "He's got a great ability to mirror and slide. When you look at tackles transitioning to this level, those qualities fit really well what we do."
Mims believes his versatility will serve him well.
"I feel like just athleticism and being very versatile. I don't mind playing either side, any position, wherever they need me. Just the athletic part,” Mims said. “There's a lot of big guys that can't move, and I feel like that's something in my game that gives me a step up and an advantage."