A lot was made pre-draft of the fact that Amarius Mims only made eight starts for Georgia.

However, the way Cincinnati Bengals Director of College Scouting Mike Potts and Senior Personnel Executive Trey Brown saw it, this did not matter at all.

Considering they and others from Cincinnati’s personnel department had already made countless trips to Athens, they saw enough of Mims in practice to know they were drafting the right player with the 18th pick in Thursday’s first round.

"We circle it on our calendar whenever we go there, because we know we're going to see some high-end talent," Brown told reporters Thursday night. "(Mims) would show up every time. Anytime you get a guy coming out of that program with how they train, how they develop players, it puts you at ease going to guys coming out of that system. There were a lot of great defensive players Amarius was able to go against."

Potts pointed out that in the last two drafts, Georgia put five defensive linemen into the NFL, each of whom went in the first round.

Mims was able to practice against them all, including former No. 1 pick Travon Walker.

"You can look at it as a negative," said Potts. “But you can also look at it that the games he did play were quality tape. He's really gifted. He's got every physical attribute you could want, and he's a good person."