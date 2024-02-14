Carson Beck tabbed as nation's top returning quarterback
Anthony Dasher
•
UGASports
Editor
Carson Beck is No. 1.
At least that’s how the folks at Pro Football Focus see it after releasing their list of Top 10 returning quarterbacks with Beck’s name topping the list.
In his first year as a starter for the Bulldogs, Beck set a Georgia record for completion percentage at 72.42 percent, completing 302 of 417 passes for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns.
He also rushed 14 times for 117 yards and four scores.
According to PFF, Beck finished the season as the fourth-most valuable quarterback in the nation according to its wins over average metric. The three quarterbacks above him – Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Jayden Daniels – were all Heisman finalists.
"Beck’s a supremely accurate quarterback with precise timing. His 80.6% adjusted completion rate ranked third in the country this past season while his 2.39-second average time to throw was the fifth-fastest. He doesn’t add much on the ground and is just average under pressure, but it’s difficult to find a better pure passer than Beck in the college game right now."
— PFF on Carson Beck
Beck was chosen ahead of Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Texas’ Quinn Evers, Ole Miss’ Jackson Dart, West Virginia’s Garrett Greene, Penn State’s Drew Allar, Arizona’s Noah Fifita, and Missouri’s Brady Cook.
Georgia kicks off spring practice next month with G-Day scheduled for April 13 at Sanford Stadium.