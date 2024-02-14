Carson Beck is No. 1.

At least that’s how the folks at Pro Football Focus see it after releasing their list of Top 10 returning quarterbacks with Beck’s name topping the list.

In his first year as a starter for the Bulldogs, Beck set a Georgia record for completion percentage at 72.42 percent, completing 302 of 417 passes for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He also rushed 14 times for 117 yards and four scores.

According to PFF, Beck finished the season as the fourth-most valuable quarterback in the nation according to its wins over average metric. The three quarterbacks above him – Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Jayden Daniels – were all Heisman finalists.