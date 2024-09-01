0 – A Kirby Smart-led Georgia team has faced Clemson twice and have allowed a combined six points and zero touchdowns in those games.

2 – The Dawgs’ defense had two sacks on Saturday with one and a half going to Jalon Walker and a half going to Raylen Wilson.

2 – Tight End Lawson Luckie had two receptions for 37 yards in the game. He had two receptions in his career entering the game.

2 - Brett Thorson punted four times against the Tigers. Two of the four went for over 50 yards including a long of 57.

3 – Three points is tied for the lowest amount scored by Clemson under Dabo Swinney in 214 career games. It ties the last time the Tigers faced the Bulldogs on September 4, 2021.

3 of 26 – Cash Jones has three touchdown rushes in 26 career attempts.

4/78/2 – That is the combined stat-line for two of Georgia’s transfer wide receivers. Colbie Young and London Humphreys combined for four receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

5 – Arian Smith had a career-high five receptions. His previous high was three.

6 – Malaki Starks has six career interceptions with two of them coming in season openers (2022 vs Oregon – and both picks looked very similar).

6 –Jalon Walker led the Dawgs with six tackles on the day.

9.6 – Georgia’s offense averaged 9.6 yards per play in the second half compared to 5.3 in the first half.

10-3 – Georgia has started the season against a top-25 team 13 times in its history and has a 10-3 record in those games.

12 – Anthony Dasher noticed that 12 Bulldog freshmen saw action in Saturday’s game according to the official game book.

29.7 – 29.7 percent of Georgia’s opponents in the Smart era have been held to zero to nine points. In that same period, Georgia has never been held to single-digit points.

32 – With his two touchdown passes, Carson Beck now has 32 in his career which ties him with Buck Belue for 11th on Georgia’s all-time list.

40 – Nate Frazier led the Dawgs with 11 rushes for 83 yards and scored on a 40-yard run. The last Georgia freshman to have a run for 40 or more yards was Daijun Edwards in 2020 vs Missouri.

44-18-4 – Georgia now increases its winning record against Clemson to 44-18-1 including wins in seven of the last eight meetings.

48 - Georgia has held Clemson to just 48 yards rushing in their last to meetings.

55 – Peyton Woodring made both of his field goal attempts including one for a career-long 55 yards. His longest previous was 48 yards against Missouri last season and he only attempted one previous kick 50 or more yards (50 yards in 2023 SEC Championship).

71.1 – Beck completed 23-of-33 passes on Saturday (69.7 percent). That percentage is statistically lower than his career completion percentage of 71.1.

101 – Saturday was the 101st season-opening win by Georgia with 27 losses and three ties.

278 – Beck’s 278 passing yards were the third most in a season opener under Smart.

317 to 66 – Georgia has outscored its opponents by a combined 317 to 66 score in nine season openers under Smart or an average score of 35.2 to 7.3.

361 – The touchdown pass from Beck to Humphreys was Beck’s 361st completion of his career and it moves him passed Zeke Bratkowski into 9th place.

447 to 188 – Georgia outgained Clemson 447 yards to 188 yards in the game.