By the Numbers (Clemson Game)

0 – The last time Georgia won a game without scoring an offensive touchdown was against Auburn in 2016. In that game, Maurice Smith had a pick six in the 13-7 win.

2 – Nakobe Dean led the Bulldogs with two sacks. Last season he had 1.5 including a half sack in the season-opener in 2020 against Arkansas.

2 – The Dawgs held Clemson to two net yards rushing. Last season, the Tigers averaged over 153 yards per game on the ground and had at least two touchdown rushes in every game. The two net yards rushing was the lowest net total by Clemson in the Dabo Swinney era.

3 – The last time Georgia allowed three or fewer points to a top-5 team was in 1985, when the Bulldogs defeated the top-ranked Gators in 1985.

3 – The three points scored by Clemson were the fewest in the Swinney era. It's also the third time his team was held to single digits. He had six against Alabama in the 2018 CFP Semifinal Game, and six against Georgia Tech in 2014.

4:49 – Georgia got the ball with 4:49 left in the game and ran ten plays (all runs) for 41 yards to run out the clock.

5-of-6 – The Bulldog defense has allowed ten or fewer points in five of the six season-openers in the Kirby Smart era. Only North Carolina had more, when it put up 24 in 2016.

6 – Brock Bowers led all Bulldog receivers with six receptions and 43 yards. The six receptions were the most by a Georgia tight end since Arthur Lynch had six in the 2014 Gator Bowl against Nebraska.

7 – The Bulldog defense powered its way to sack D.J. Uiagalelei seven times. Georgia had eight sacks in its last game to give it 15 in consecutive games (both versus top-10 teams).

7-for-15 – Georgia was 7-for-15 on third-down conversions, which includes a perfect 3-for-3 on the last drive. Clemson was 5-for-16 on third down, and 0-for-1 on fourth down.

9 – Lewis Cine led the Bulldogs’ defense with nine tackles. He also added two pass breakups.

10 – A down side for the Dawgs was being penalized ten times for 94 yards. It was the seventh time in the Kirby Smart era the Bulldogs had ten or more penalties. Strangely enough, they are 7-0 in those games.

10 and 2 – Jake Camarda’s first two punts were downed at the ten and two-yard lines. Great job by Arian Smith with the coverage.

11 – Eleven different players had at least one catch for the Dawgs

22-of-30 for 130 – JT Daniels was 22-of-30 passing the ball. The 73.3 completion percentage was the third-highest of his career, and the second-highest for the Dawgs. However, he threw for 130 yards, which was the second-fewest of his career.

31:29 – Georgia led in the time of possession category with controlling the ball for just under 31 and a half minutes, but as mentioned above, the last 4:49 was the most important.

43 – Georgia has 43 all-time wins against Clemson, compared to just 18 losses and four ties.

74 – Late in the second quarter, Christopher Smith picked off a pass and returned it 74 yards for a touchdown. It was his first career interception. Last season, Eric Stokes had two pick-sixes for the Bulldogs.

74 – Zamir White led the Dawgs with 74 yards rushing on 13 tries. Kendall Milton was the next highest Bulldog with 27.

110 – Basically the only player Georgia couldn’t stop was Joseph Ngata. He had a career-high six receptions and 110 yards receiving. All the other Clemson players together had 68 yards receiving.

180 – Clemson ended up with 180 total yards, the second-fewest in the Swinney era. The Tigers came in totaling 400 yards or more in the last 12 games.