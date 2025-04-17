Georgia in line for some important transfer portal visitors

Outside linebacker was thought to be one of the main focuses for Georgia regarding the transfer portal and indications are Kirby Smart has some potential additions in sight.

Former Army standout Elo Modozie and Beau Atkinson of North Carolina will be paying a visit to Athens.

Either player would benefit the top position of need for Georgia.

Besides Mykel Williams and Chaz Chambliss moving on to the NFL, the Bulldogs already lost Damon Wilson, who transferred to Missouri.

The Bulldogs return Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson, but after that, the only players at the outside linebacker position are freshmen.

Modozie and Atkinson are certainly intriguing.

Last year, the 6-3, 245-pound Modozie recorded 34 tackles for the Black Knights, including 6.5 sacks.

Modozie has two years of eligibility remaining.

Atkinson has two years of eligibility remaining as well. Last year, Atkinson had 7.5 sacks for the Tar Heels and led the team with 12.5 tackles for loss.

The former four-star prospect also has a visit scheduled to Ohio State.

Outside linebacker is not the only position the Bulldogs are looking to upgrade.

Former Alabama A&M defensive lineman Sedrick Smith is on campus today. The Bulldogs are looking to improve their depth on the defensive front, and the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Atlanta native is seemingly high on the list.

A decision could come soon.

Miami lineman Joshua Horton - who played five games for the Hurricanes last year - is also expected over the weekend. Horton is an Atlanta native who went to Jackson Hughes. Horton had an offer from Georgia out of high school.

It’s already been a busy day.

After Wednesday’s announcement that running back Branson Robinson was heading to the transfer portal, wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley did the same Thursday morning.

Both players were recently suspended indefinitely by head coach Kirby Smart following their respective misdemeanor charges of reckless driving.

Per sources, Georgia is also believed to be in the market for a cornerback, and could look to add a running back and a quarterback, should the opportunity to do so arise.