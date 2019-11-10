0 – For the third time this season, Georgia posted a shutout in the 27-0 win over Missouri. The last time the Bulldogs held three different opponents scoreless in a season was in 1981 (they did it in 1980 as well). In case you're curious, the last time the Dawgs had four shutouts in a season was 1976.

0 – Georgia is still the only team in the nation not to allow a rushing touchdown all season.

2 – The Georgia defense posted two sacks. This time Nolan Smith and Quay Walker had the honors.

3 – Richard LeCounte picked off his third career pass on Saturday. LeCounte leaped and grabbed his second interception of the season and raced 71 yards following the pick.

3-of-9 – Georgia has played Missouri nine times and shut out the tigers in three of those games (1960, 2014 and 2019).

3-for-15 – The Dawgs committed a season-low three penalties for a season-low 15 yards.

4 – George Pickens doubled his previous total by hauling in two touchdown receptions. His four TDs this season are second among true freshmen in the conference.

5-1, 20-4 – Georgia finishes the 2019 season 5-1 against SEC East opponents and is 20-4 during Kirby Smart’s time as head coach (17-1 in the last three seasons).

6/93 – Lawrence Cager followed up his seven-reception, 132-yard performance from last week with a six reception, 93-yard game. He did get hurt, but if you read Anthony Dasher’s “Smart on Injuries” from last night, you know it appears that Cager should be fine.

7 – Butkus Award semi-finalist Tae Crowder had a team-high seven tackles versus Missouri.

9 – The Tigers punted nine times against the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs' high for most punts by an opponent this season was ten by Arkansas State.

10.1 – After the shutout, Georgia lowered its season average in points per game allowed to 10.1, which is second in the nation behind Ohio State.

11 – The Bulldog defense held the Tigers to 11 total first downs, and just one of them came via rush.

16 – Demetris Robertson had a season-long 16-yard run. It was his first rush by the wide receiver since the opening game against Vanderbilt.

33 – Georgia has only allowed 33 tackles for loss, which leads the SEC. Second place Kentucky has allowed 44.

44.8 – The completion percentage thrown by Jake Fromm was just 44.8 percent (13-for-29). It was the lowest total of his career, and just the fourth time he had one under fifty percent in 38 games.

47 – D’Andre Swift had his longest rush of the season (47 yards) on the Dawgs’ first offensive play from scrimmage in the second half.

47 to 29.6 – After converting 8-of-18 third-down conversions, Georgia has now converted 47 percent of third downs. That's good for third in the SEC behind Alabama and LSU. While Georgia’s opponents converted just 29.6 on third downs this season after converting 4-for-14 for the game. The 29.6 percentage is the best in the SEC.

67 – Fromm had two touchdown passes on the night and now has 67 on the season, tying former Dawg and current radio analyst Eric Zeier.

72 – Rodrigo Blankenship connected on four of five field goals, which gives him 72 for his career.

74 - Georgia is the only team in the SEC holding opponents under 100 yards rushing per game.

198 – Missouri had just 198 total yards in the game. It was the second time a Georgia opponent had fewer than 200 (177 vs. Kentucky). The Bulldogs lead the conference and are fifth in the nation in total defense (260 yards allowed per game).

988 – The Bulldogs had injuries to three offensive linemen who combine to weigh 988 pounds (Trey Hill (330), Cade Mays (318), and Isaiah Wilson (340).

2,588 – Swift had 83 yards rushing on the night, which moves his career total to 2,588. He passes Kevin McLee and now sits in tenth place in team history. He's just 58 yards shy of being tied for ninth all-time with Thomas Brown.