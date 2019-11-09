What looked like another serious injury to wide receiver Lawrence Cager might not be that big a deal after all.

That is, if you believe what head coach Kirby Smart had to say about his senior wide receiver following Saturday’s 27-0 win over Missouri.

“I think Cager will be fine,” Smart said. “He probably could have come back in if he had to.”

From an injury standpoint, it was a tough night to be a Bulldog. Three offensive linemen—Trey Hill, Cade Mays, and Isaiah Wilson—each were forced to leave the game.

Wilson would ultimately come back, but Hill (ankle) and Mays (ankle) did not, although, like Cager, Smart sounded hopeful that neither would miss next week’s big game at Auburn.

“The other guys we think are fine,” Smart said. “We’ve got Trey with an ankle, but Cade was fine. He could have come back in.”

Mays, who took over for Hill at center when the sophomore went out early in the game, seemed to echo Smart’s diagnosis.

According to the Knoxville native, he only rolled his ankle.

“I’ll be ready to go,” Mays said. “It’s nothing serious.”

When Mays went down, it forced Georgia to turn to sophomore Jamaree Salyer to finish out the game at center.

“It’s tough. It was like dominoes there for a second, and you know? It really kind of sucks,” quarterback Jake Fromm said. “Guys have to get healthy. We’re a little banged up right now, but I think guys will get healthy. It really is 'next man up.' We really have a lot of great guys on our team, guys who are ready to take the next step and play hard.”

That’s especially true as it pertains to Cager, who caught five passes for 93 yards—all in the first half—before coming out of the game following a 30-yard reception late in the second quarter.

Fromm said he talked to Cager after the game.

“He’s in good spirits,” said Fromm. “We think he will be OK. Hopefully, he gets healthy and is ready to go.”

So does Smart.

"I don't know who's in and who's out, and who's dinged up and who's not. At the end of the day, you play with the guys who are healthy," Smart said. "There's no crying over it, because you've got a tough team to go play, and I'm sure they've got some injuries, too."