If you want to make it through the rugged SEC, being able to respond is key.

So, although last weekend’s sweep by Kentucky in the season-opening series qualified as a disappointing start to its season, Georgia entered its series against No. 8 Alabama wanting to keep from falling too far behind in the SEC East standings.

That’s exactly what they did, as the Bulldogs topped the Crimson Tide 10-5, to sweep the three-game series.

“We’re resilient. That’s what Coach Wes (Wes Johnson) always preaches,” outfielder Paul Toetz said. “Being resilient and able to respond is huge. After getting swept last week, a lot of guys kind of lit a fire under us. We knew we were better than that, and I think the way we responded was awesome.”

Johnson was not surprised.

After the game, Georgia’s head coach revealed that the team held a pair of player-only meetings, one before last Tuesday’s win over Wofford, and again before the weekend series against Alabama.

“It’s good. When you kind of have that player-only meeting and we (the coaches) aren’t around, and they’re in there rallying the troops so to speak, getting after them, that’s what it takes to be successful,” Johnson said. You’ve got older players who know what this league is all about. You go around our diamond, you’ve got Charlie (Condon), Kolby (Branch) … Sebastian (Murillo) was huge yesterday. His toughness and understanding this league, he drew a couple of walks to get Cory (Collins) and Charlie back up there, those types of things are huge, and that’s what a veteran player does.”

The fact Georgia was able to bounce back was significant from another standpoint.

Alabama came into the series as the nation’s 8th-ranked team, and the top-hitting team in the SEC with a league batting average of .327 and third in the league in runs scored with 215.

“You look back at the beginning of the week. We had a great attitude in practice, no one was too low, we just focused on the things we were doing good,” said Collins, who hit two more home runs to lead the Bulldogs. “You just turn the page and go. This game is hard. You’ve got to have attitude. It starts at the beginning of the week and carry it on.”