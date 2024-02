Georgia is looking to add some athleticism to its offensive line in the 2025 class.

Targets such as David Sanders, Jr. and Josh Petty are elite athletes up front. Despite not tipping the scales with as much weight as others in their class, Sanders and Petty make up for it with quickness and agility paired with impressive strength.

The Bulldogs have now identified another elite offensive line athlete in four-star Ziyare Addison, who received an offer from Georgia on February 7.