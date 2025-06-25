New Bulldog catcher posted some impressive offensive stats

Georgia has been known to searching for a new catcher and Wednesday the Bulldogs found one, snagging former Richmond standout Jack Arcamone.

He becomes the 16th player added by Georgia from the portal. The Bulldogs also received a transfer commitment from George Washington lefty Teddy Brennan to add to their bullpen. Brennan posted on his social media accounts that he was a Bulldog.

A Trumbull, Connecticut, native, Arcamone put up some impressive offensive stats and major league teams are paying attention.

Mock drafts have Arcamone going somewhere in the first 10 rounds of the upcoming MLB Draft after he finished 14th in the nation with 22 doubles while ranking in the top 10 in the league in batting average (.355), RBI (62), runs (58), walks (38), and slugging percentage (.675). He had 18 multi-hit games and 15 multi-RBI games, including a career high six RBI against Saint Joseph's, including a grand slam. He finished with 13 home runs. Arcamone also had home runs against NC State and Boston College. Against A-10 opponents, he had a .328 average, 1.062 OPS, .630 slugging with 39 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBI, and 23 walks.

The website 64Analytics.com rated Arcamone as the 147th best player in the portal.

He becomes the third catcher on the roster, along with returning Daniel Jackson and Brennan Hudson.

As for Brennan, the 6-1 pitcher struggled with a 9.97 ERA, but averaged over a strikeout per inning in each of the past two seasons.

During his career at George Washington, Brennan made 32 starts over his career; His best season came in 2024 when he finished 10th in the Atlantic 10 in ERA (4.81), 8th in strikeouts (75), and 9th in opponents batting average (.257).