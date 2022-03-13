Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 2.0 - post Combine

UGASports follows up our initial version of the Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker 1.0 from a month and a half ago with the second edition—a post-combine version—of speculating on which Georgia players will go where in this year’s NFL Draft. We analyzed the same five mock drafts as before: Draft Tek and Lines, each of which projects all seven rounds; Walter Football, which increased its forecast from three to five rounds; and Tankathon and Draft Wire, each forecasting the first three rounds.