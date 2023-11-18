KNOXVILLE – Three seasons. Three consecutive seasons with a perfect record in SEC play.

Of all the streaks currently enjoyed by two-time defending national champ Georgia, this may be the most impressive of all.

Just don’t mention it to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart

At least not yet. With the regular-season ender against Georgia Tech, following the SEC championship against Alabama, the pats on the back can wait.

With Georgia Tech next Saturday and the SEC Championship against Alabama to follow, the Bulldogs have business to attend to.

“I’ve got to go play Tech next week, that’s the perspective I’ve got,” Smart said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Brent (Key) and I know how much this game means to him. I mean, there will be a time to look back on that and to celebrate that. It’s not right now.”

Although Smart didn’t want to comment, it bears repeating. Georgia has now put together three straight seasons of undefeated football in SEC play. That’s the first time it’s ever been accomplished in league history.

For those keeping count, this is how Georgia’s streak stands ahead of Saturday’s regular-season finale at Georgia Tech.

“It’s tough, but the coaches do a great job of keeping us level-headed,” star Tykee Smith said. “They do a great job of not letting us listen to the outside noise.”

…The Bulldogs are on a 27-game winning streak that began with a 34-11 win over Michigan in the 2021 College Football Playoffs.

…Georgia has also won 38 consecutive regular-season games dating back to a 31-24 home victory over Mississippi State in 2020. It’s the longest such streak in the FBS.

…The Bulldogs have won 27 straight SEC games.

…Georgia is 44-1 in its last 45 games.

However, as impressive as those numbers are, the fact Georgia over the past few years has been on the road at Tennessee (twice), Auburn (twice), Missouri, Kentucky, Vanderbilt (twice), Mississippi State, South Carolina, Florida (three times in Jacksonville), speaks volumes.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s very difficult to go in the SEC and play in some of these very difficult places,” wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “It’s a lot of hard work. I’m just grateful for the hard work my teammates have put in over this last couple of years.”

While Smart cannot tell what the future holds, there’s one aspect about this team even Georgia’s head coach finds indisputable.

When asked where his Bulldogs are elite, Smart did not hesitate with a response.

"Taking a punch. It's way, way, way more indicative of who you are in your ability to take a punch than give one. The knockout fighters, they get knocked out if they can't take a punch,” Smart said. “This group has proven again and again they can take jabs and punches and hang around until they can throw them."