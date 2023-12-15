However, the fact that Georgia senior linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson elected to place his name in the portal heading into his senior season caught a lot of people off guard.

In this new era of the NCAA Transfer Portal, nothing should come as a surprise.

Much of the surprise was centered around the fact before breaking a bone in his forearm against Missouri, Dumas-Johnson was the primary starter at inside linebacker.

The Maryland native was a member of the preseason All-SEC Team following a sophomore year that saw him collect 70 tackles with four sacks.

His numbers were on a similar path this fall. Dumas-Johnson was sitting at 34 tackles, including 5.5 for loss.

Following surgery to correct his injury, Dumas-Johnson missed Georgia’s final four games.

With Dumas-Johnson out and fellow insider linebacker Smael Mondon dealing with his injuries, freshmen C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson took over most of the playing time.

Although it’s unclear if their presence had to do with Dumas-Johnson’s decision, the Bulldogs do have a talented core of young players returning at the position, which also lost Darris Smith and E.J. Lightsey to the portal.

Along with Allen and Wilson, the Bulldogs return Jalon Walker, Troy Bowles, and Terrell Foster.

Though their roles have yet to be defined, the Bulldogs also have commitments from a pair of four stars in Chris Cole and Kristopher Jones, along with five-star Justin Williams.