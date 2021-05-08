For the third time this year, Georgia has beaten the top-ranked team in the country.

In early April, the Bulldogs took two of three from then No. 1 Vanderbilt in Nashville. Saturday night in Fayetteville, the Bulldogs used a seventh-inning homer by Ben Anderson and some stellar relief pitching from Jaden Woods and Ben Harris to topple the top-ranked Razorbacks, 7-3.

"Jaden Woods was a huge key to the game of settling things down," head coach Scott Stricklin said. "He comes in and we’re down 3-1, and he just settled things down and gave us a chance to win. And then Benny Harris did a great job of shutting it down."

Georgia, which dropped two of three last weekend to Auburn, needed this. The win boosts Georgia to 28-17, 11-12 in the SEC and puts the Bulldogs on the path to get back to .500 in the SEC.

With the score tied at 3 in the seventh, the Razorbacks brought in Zack Morris, who was touched up by Anderson on his very first pitch for a two-run homer to give Georgia the lead.

The Bulldogs added some insurance in the ninth with Fernando Gonzalez driving in Chaney Rogers. Then Josh McAllister was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make the score 7-3.

Speaking of, Georgia jumped off to a 1-0 lead in the first when McAllister launched his eighth home run.

But Arkansas would answer that initial UGA lead. The Razorbacks scored a run off of starter Jonathan Cannon in the second inning, before adding two more in the third to go up 3-1.