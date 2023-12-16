Firey halftime speeches are apparently not just limited to football.

Based on what Silas Demary Jr. and Frank Anselem-Iba had to say after Saturday’s 66-58 win over High Point, Georgia basketball coach Mike White knows how to get his point across, too.

“Trust me, he definitely did,” said Demary, after the Bulldogs were dominated on the glass 27-17 by the Panthers, including an eye-popping 15-1 edge on the offensive boards.

“Yeah, Coach was on us at the half,” Anselem-Iba said. “Finish possessions. That’s the only way we’re going to be able to get it on the offensive side if we come in as a team and get defensive rebounds.”

Ultimately, that’s just what the Bulldogs were able to do.

Despite the sluggish start that saw High Point grab 15 offensive rebounds to Georgia’s one, the Bulldogs (7-3) were able to take control of the boards, and eventually, the game.

“Their offensive rebounds were 15 to our one, and that’s not a good recipe for the SEC,” White said. “So, our guys did a good job embracing it, and owning it. Again, I thought Noah Thomasson, Silas Demary, R.J. Melendez, Jabri (Abdur-Rahim), they were in there flying with less regard for their bodies, trying to finish stops with defensive rebounds.”

Still, the Panthers (8-4) made the Bulldogs earn it.

A three-pointer by Kezza Giffa brought High Point within 51-50, before Abdur-Rahim converted a four-point play to push the Bulldogs’ lead back to five with 5:35 left.

High Point would get no closer.

“I thought Jabri hit a big shot and Justin Hill made a big floater in the paint. Nothing came easy for either team offensively, and we collected just a few shots.”

White wasn’t kidding.

High Point attempted 73 shots but converted just 17 for 22.3 percent from the field. Georgia attempted 52, making 23 for 47.8 percent.

“Our first-shot defense was terrific against a Top 60-70 offense in the country, whatever it happens to be that day,” White said. “Changing up coverages helped a little bit. Russel (Tchewa) continues to evolve on the perimeter defensive for us, and I thought Frank Anselem did a good job.”

Anselem was one of nine Bulldogs who saw at least 10 minutes, including Tchewa (11 points), Thomasson (11), Demary Jr. (12), and Melendez (11).

“We know we’re a very good defensive team, and that’s what we hang our hat on,” center Anselem-Iba said. “It starts on the defensive end. You get stops, push it, and we want to play fast. So, when we get stops, it’s very beneficial to us. High Point is a very good offensive team, but it’s like that sometimes.”

Boxscore