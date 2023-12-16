Bulldogs get the message, topple High Point for 5th straight win
Firey halftime speeches are apparently not just limited to football.
Based on what Silas Demary Jr. and Frank Anselem-Iba had to say after Saturday’s 66-58 win over High Point, Georgia basketball coach Mike White knows how to get his point across, too.
“Trust me, he definitely did,” said Demary, after the Bulldogs were dominated on the glass 27-17 by the Panthers, including an eye-popping 15-1 edge on the offensive boards.
“Yeah, Coach was on us at the half,” Anselem-Iba said. “Finish possessions. That’s the only way we’re going to be able to get it on the offensive side if we come in as a team and get defensive rebounds.”
Ultimately, that’s just what the Bulldogs were able to do.
Despite the sluggish start that saw High Point grab 15 offensive rebounds to Georgia’s one, the Bulldogs (7-3) were able to take control of the boards, and eventually, the game.
“Their offensive rebounds were 15 to our one, and that’s not a good recipe for the SEC,” White said. “So, our guys did a good job embracing it, and owning it. Again, I thought Noah Thomasson, Silas Demary, R.J. Melendez, Jabri (Abdur-Rahim), they were in there flying with less regard for their bodies, trying to finish stops with defensive rebounds.”
Still, the Panthers (8-4) made the Bulldogs earn it.
A three-pointer by Kezza Giffa brought High Point within 51-50, before Abdur-Rahim converted a four-point play to push the Bulldogs’ lead back to five with 5:35 left.
High Point would get no closer.
“I thought Jabri hit a big shot and Justin Hill made a big floater in the paint. Nothing came easy for either team offensively, and we collected just a few shots.”
White wasn’t kidding.
High Point attempted 73 shots but converted just 17 for 22.3 percent from the field. Georgia attempted 52, making 23 for 47.8 percent.
“Our first-shot defense was terrific against a Top 60-70 offense in the country, whatever it happens to be that day,” White said. “Changing up coverages helped a little bit. Russel (Tchewa) continues to evolve on the perimeter defensive for us, and I thought Frank Anselem did a good job.”
Anselem was one of nine Bulldogs who saw at least 10 minutes, including Tchewa (11 points), Thomasson (11), Demary Jr. (12), and Melendez (11).
“We know we’re a very good defensive team, and that’s what we hang our hat on,” center Anselem-Iba said. “It starts on the defensive end. You get stops, push it, and we want to play fast. So, when we get stops, it’s very beneficial to us. High Point is a very good offensive team, but it’s like that sometimes.”
R.J. Sunahara makes his debut
Transfer R.J. (Sonny) Sunahara made his Georgia debut Saturday, playing for the first time since suffering a knee injury in the exhibition game against Eastern Kentucky.
Sunahara made his first appearance with 12:30 left in the first half.
“He looked pretty good,” White said. “He’s a guy who always plays within himself, he understands the system. He played about like I thought he would play. It was good to have him out there.”
Sunahara did not score in 9:09 minutes of playing time with two rebounds.
This and that
...Georgia is now 3-0 all-time versus High Point.
... The win marks the longest winning streak (five games) under Coach White.
Georgia scored 34 of its points in the paint, more than half of the total 66 points scored.
... Georgia scored 17 field goals in the paint while holding High Point to just 17 made shots.
.. For the ninth time in 10 games this season and the 32nd time under White, Georgia outscored its opponent in bench points, 25-8.
... Anselem-Ibe tied his season high of two blocks and three rebounds in a single game. He also recorded three dunks in his highest-scoring game of the season (seven points).
... Melendez finished with 11 points in the contest, marking the fourth time in the last six games he’s reached double figures in scoring.
...Tchewa set a new career high of three blocks in a single game, tying the season record for most blocks by a Bulldog in a game. He tied his season high with 11 points.
... Georgia returns to the court Wednesday against Mount St. Mary's.