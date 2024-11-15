Bulldogs close out Tech; stay undefeated

ATLANTA – Every time his Georgia basketball team takes the court, head coach Mike White learns something new. Friday night at Georgia Tech, he saw just how gritty his Bulldogs can be.

While the game itself may not have always been a bouquet for the eyes, the Bulldogs found their missing rhythm late in the second half to roll over the Yellow Jackets, 77-69

The win pushes Georgia’s record to 4-0, while Georgia Tech falls to 2-2.

“When you can go three of 18 from three and have a negative assist turnover ratio as a team, 10 to 12, this team has more of a chance to win ugly, especially on the road, maybe more so than the past couple of teams,” White said. “But we’ve got to continue to grow and improve and respond to this positivity, to this win, we've got to get back to work because there's a lot of things that we can do better. But I love the fight from our guys.” Up by six at the half, the second half got off to a contentious start.

With less than a minute off the clock, Georgia’s Tyrin Lawrence and Georgia Tech’s Javian McCollum had to be pushed away from each other after a flagrant foul on RJ Godfrey sent Ndongo to the line.

Ndongo would convert both free throws, sending a charge to the capacity crowd at McCamish Pavillion.

The Yellow Jackets were not done.

After Georgia went back up by eight, the Yellow Jackets used a trio of 3-pointers to go on an 11-2 run, grabbing a 34-33 lead with 14:35 to play.

The Bulldogs would not trail again.