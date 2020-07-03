Don’t get Greg Vandagriff wrong.

He’s thrilled that son Brock Vandagriff had the opportunity to compete in this week’s Elite11 event in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The head football coach at Prince Avenue is not upset that five-star Caleb Williams was named the MVP. He doesn’t want to sound like he’s complaining.

Nevertheless, there were areas of transparency and subjectivity during the event that's caused the elder Vandagriff to scratch his head.

“We enjoyed it. We thought it was fantastic to be part of it. Considering all the things, I’m sure they did the best they could with the situation with COVID and everything,” Greg Vandagriff said. “I’m not kicking them, down-playing or saying anything bad about them. I’m just saying, there was a lot of subjectivity to it the first two days with how they’re trying to separate the competition, which is tough. It’s tough.”

That wasn’t all.

On Tuesday, Elite11 tweeted out that 50 percent of an individual's score would be based off his junior season film with 50 percent off of camp evaluations and traits.

Vandagriff just wishes event officials had been up front regarding what the parameters were going to be and how much junior film was being taken into account.

“It was not clear. Nobody was told that. I think probably some of the backlash they’re getting is it just didn’t seem very forthright, or transparent, which is the word we’re looking for today. They weren’t very transparent in how this thing goes,” he said. “But we don’t have backlash because again, it doesn’t matter. Winning or not winning doesn’t define you. It either gives you another accolade or something else for somebody to have scrutiny about. What matters is what you do on the field this fall and what you do in college.”

Day 1 of the event participants were judged on areas that include poise, accuracy, footwork, arm strength and release.

“What they did was, they had a kid run down the sideline and if you (the quarterback) put it sort of outside of his face, that was the shot they wanted. If the ball was-and it’s probably arguable in today’s world because sometimes you put the ball, you throw a back-shoulder ball, and it’s perfect, because of how the safety plays,” Vandagriff said. “The point is, the first night is really subjective; it’s really just opinionated on how they put it in the right spot or not, blah, blah, blah. Now understand, I don’t care if my son is first or 17th, I’m just talking about how they judge. So, that night was subjective.”

Day 2 saw each competitor attempt approximately 20 throws, with each graded on a scale of 1-3, with three being the highest.

Watching the event left the elder Vandagriff with more questions.

“You have one person, I don’t know who he is or what his qualifications are,” Vandagriff said. “He’s writing down a 1, 2 or 3 for the ball or zero. Again, it sorts of gets back if he caught it, did he catch it on the run, was it back-shoulder? … who knows what the qualifications were? So, you’ve got two or three points difference, that’s maybe the difference between eighth place or second place.”

Vandagriff admitted his son had his ups and downs.

“He came out in that (Day 2) and through his 19 throws, probably the first eight or 10, he was unconscious, then again it really wasn’t unconscious because that’s what he does,” he said. “Then, the last six, seven or eight, it was a 'he couldn’t throw it in the ocean' sort of deal. Back-shoulder, he missed them, he overthrew them and that’s just not what he does.”

The younger Vandagriff apparently took the disappointment from his Day 2 performance to heart.

According to his father, Brock stayed up to 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, standing in front of the mirror, examining his mechanics and practicing his throwing motion in preparations for Wednesday's final day of the event.

“He just said it bothered him, and he wanted to come out focused he next day and just redeem himself and prove to himself the kind of player he is or what he thinks he is,” Greg Vandagriff said. “Obviously, he came out the next day like a man possessed, hit his targets and did a great job.”

According to Rivals, Brock Vandagriff - who the Elite11 had ranked fourth entering Wednesday’s final day - did just that, dominating the Mega Target Challenge and “showing that his skillset is meant to be fully displayed and not just confined to the pocket.”

Rivals ranked Vandagriff third solely off the event’s evaluations.

“I really felt when it came to the judging part, the third contest was probably the most legitimate, did they win it or not,” said Greg Vandagriff, who said he watched the event with his head coach’s hat on and not simply as a dad.

“I’ve always tried to do that with him to begin with and I think that has led to him developing healthily because I’m not naïve in what he does well and what he doesn’t do well,” he said. “His mom is probably tougher on him than I am. She’s not as much on the field as she is off the field, so we just try to keep him very grounded, and responsible for who he is as a person.”

Vandagriff said two other quarterbacks-Oregon commit Ty Thompson and Florida commit Carlos Del Rio-from Grayson High both caught his eye.

“You watch them and you’re like, 'Holy Cow, where did this kid come from?' Like Ty Thompson. I had never even heard of him, and he did well,” Vandagriff said. “I would think if I’m a kid like Ty Thompson or even Carlos Del Rio, I’ve seen him for four years and he played like he was possessed. I would be tremendously disappointed that either didn’t have a chance to win it, basically going in, because how much is your 25 percent, how much are you making up? I don’t think anybody knew that.”