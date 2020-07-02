UGASports - Woody's World: Ranking the Elite 11 Finalists

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – After three days of action, the Elite 11 quarterback competition officially wrapped up in the Nashville area, with uncommitted five-star quarterback Caleb Williams taking home the event's top prize. After taking in all three days, albeit some of it through livestreams and post event videos, Rivals.com's Woody Wommack gives his final ranking of the Top 11, as well as his thoughts on each competitor from the event.

This is the toughest part of the week and let me provide a couple of disclaimers before I get into the rankings. First of all, these rankings are subjective and based solely on this week's evaluation. It doesn't include their current standing as recruits and doesn't mean that the players will make big jumps up or down in the rankings, especially because the camp was limited in scope compared to past years. When Williams was announced as the camp's top quarterback, event director Trent Dilfer said film accounted for 75 percent of the evaluation and 25 percent was related to the week's performance at the event.

1. Ty Thompson (Oregon commit) -- This was really a tough call and could have gone a couple of different ways, but the bottom line is that Thompson was the most consistent quarterback through all three days. I would have liked to have seen him finish things off a little better in the "Mega Target Challenge" on Wednesday, but Thompson's week earned him the top spot.

2. Caleb Williams (Undecided) -- Williams didn't win any of the individual competitions and he wasn't quite as sharp as I expected from wire-to-wire, but there's just no doubting his abilities. He has star potential and an excellent skillset and made some 'wow' throws that really impressed me. Oklahoma and Maryland are vying for his commitment ahead of his July 4 announcement.

3. Brock Vandagriff (Georgia commit) -- I've always been a big fan of Vandagriff's game, even dating back to before he got his first offer. After struggling to close strong on Tuesday night, he came into Wednesday and dominated the Mega Target Challenge, showing that his skillset is meant to be fully displayed and not just confined to the pocket. He made a nice move up my list on the last day and he played up to his five-star billing.

4. Carlos Del Rio (Florida commit) -- I came away stunned that Del Rio didn't rank higher after Tuesday night's pro day and I think he did, too, after seeing his reaction to the scores. Watching Del Rio command the field really caught my eye and stuck with me. He then came into Wednesday's action and impressed again, finishing second in the Mega Target Challenge, further solidifying his spot in my top five.

5. Kyle McCord (Ohio State commit) -- McCord won the Pro Day event and while I may have quibbled with a few of the scores for other prospects, there was no denying how impressive he was moving the ball down the field. He has a quiet confidence and an excellent arm and the difference between him and spots 2-5 this week wasn't much. Ryan Day has shown to be an excellent developer of quarterbacks and he will enjoy coaching McCord.

6. J.J. McCarthy (Michigan commit) -- I really liked what I saw from McCarthy during the pro day portion on Tuesday as well. The aspect of his game that is underrated and can't really shine in this type of setting is his ability to improvise. I would have loved to have seen some 7-on-7 or throws against defenses, but nevertheless he had a solid week.

7.Tyler Macon (Missouri commit) -- I've seen Macon before in a camp setting and I came away impressed with what he was able to do over the three days. After a little bit of nerves on the first night, he settled in nicely and had a good pro day workout and finished in the top half of the accuracy competition as well. Macon plays with a chip on his shoulder and he came in ready to prove he belongs with the nation's top quarterbacks. He did a pretty good job of making his point.

8. Miller Moss (USC commit) -- Moss is another prospect who deserves to be lauded for his consistency, even if it meant he didn't have some of the "wow" moments that his competitors did throughout the week. He was very accurate and threw a catchable ball during the pro day competition and wrapped things up with a strong finish on Wednesday.

9. Behren Morton (Texas Tech commit) -- Morton throws one of the prettiest balls I've seen in this year's class and his ability to do so was on display throughout the week. The fact that he had no problem turning it loose and letting it rip impressed me, even if it led to some inaccurate passes at times. He can also move pretty well and he's a great fit for modern college football offenses.

10. Maddox Kopp (Undecided) -- Kopp might be one of the best-kept secrets in the class at the position and he impressed from the first throw on Monday night. Kopp has great size and the frame to bulk up even more. He is still pretty raw, due in part to the fact that he was also a notable basketball prospect who has split time between both sports. Several schools, including Houston, are still in the mix and whoever lands him is likely getting a steal.

11. Kyron Drones (Baylor commit) -- I have to admit that I kind of slept on Drones as things were happening live but after going back and watching the film again, I underrated him a little bit. He was very good on the final day and with his big frame and arm strength combined with nice athleticism, he has a chance to develop into an excellent college quarterback.