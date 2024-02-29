INDIANAPOLIS - Brock Bowers faced a massive horde of reporters Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

One reporter asked Bowers' feelings on public speaking. He chuckled a bit as he faced what another reporter had deemed the largest media scrum of the week so far.

"It’s not my favorite thing, but it’s part of it," Bowers said.

The word "it" carries a lot of weight in this instance when it comes to Bowers. It refers to his fame, his status as one of college football's most dominant players over the past three seasons, and now his moniker of a sure-fire, can't-miss first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

But for the humble Bowers, his focus is not on the fame and all that comes with it, but on putting his head down and realizing a lifelong dream.

"I feel like I’m kind of one of those no-issue dudes," Bowers said. "I’m not going to cause any off-field issues. I’m just a competitor. I love to compete and I just want to do it at the highest level."

Bowers is looking to follow in the footsteps of some of his role models.

He grew up watching Rob Gronkowski dominate defenses with the New England Patriots. In more recent times, Bowers has paid close attention to players such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

Like the names listed above, Bowers has the elite skillset to make defenses pay once he gets the ball in his hands.

"I feel like I can bring a lot to an offense, just being able to do be a do-it-all all kind of guy," Bowers said. "That’s how I hope to be used like I was at Georgia."

Receiving isn't the only thing that makes a great tight end. Bowers said he is focused on his blocking and how he can continue to improve in that area. For example, he mentioned working on the "secondary action" of blocks, re-engaging with defenders and sustaining a block as the defender tries to escape.

Still, he feels he'll be ready to step in and contribute early in his pro career.

"I think I’m a pretty quick learner, I feel like," Bowers said. "In the meeting room, I can be able to translate it well to the field. I think that’ll help me a lot through learning the playbook and just kind of learning all those little things in the NFL."

Bowers has already been a busy man at the Combine. He estimated he has already met with 15 teams so far in Indianapolis.

As for the rest of the week, Bowers isn't sure whether or not he will work out on Thursday. He said he is fine physically, but it will be a personal decision of how he feels the day of. If he doesn't participate Thursday, Bowers will work out at Georgia's Pro Day on March 13.

Right now, one of the best Bulldogs of all time is just trying to take it all in.

"I’ve been trying to do that no matter what it is," Bowers said. "Whether I’m just sitting around waiting, just know that this is what I’ve been looking forward to pretty much my whole life and just wanting to move on to the next level."