Will Brock Bowers will play one more game for Georgia after all?

Following an event Tuesday at Burney-Harris-Lyons Middle School, Bowers, the three-time All-American, offered some brief words about his immediate future.

Specifically, will he play for the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl against Florida State?

“We’ll see, I don’t know,” said Bowers, who was heading to Georgia's practice following Tuesday's event.

“I’m around, going to meetings and doing everything with the team,” said Bowers, who had little to say about his status regarding the NFL Draft.

“I’m not sure yet," he said. "I’ve got people to talk to and stuff like that.”

Bowers is projected to be a Top-10 pick in the April NFL Draft.

He was still wearing a small wrap around his left ankle.

His comments came one day after Carson Beck announced he would be coming back for his senior year.

Bowers spent an hour Tuesday speaking to youngsters at Burney-Harris-Lyons Middle School as a representative for NoBull Athletic Apparel.

During the event, Bowers spent time with the seventh and eighth graders, handing out gifts and throwing the football to the excited teens before posting for pictures.

"I just think this is important. It had a huge impact on me looking up to someone when I was around that age," Bowers said. "I just think it's really good for them."

Bowers recalled a player he met while in second grade who played safety at Oregon which had a huge impact on his decision to start playing football.

"I hope I'm a role model," Bowers said. "It's nice to be out there and hopefully making an impact."