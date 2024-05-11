We continue our series looking at players we expect to take the next step by focusing on sophomore outside linebacker Damon Wilson. A former five-star, Wilson came to Athens with much fanfare, but like many true freshmen, went through a period of adjustment learning Georgia’s defense and adapting to the speed of the college game. Once he did, Kirby Smart and his defensive coaches began trusting the Florida native, and we began to see flashes as to why many thought so highly of Wilson. One year later, it appears Wilson is ready to take yet another leap forward.

Outside linebacker Damon Wilson is someone to keep an eye on this fall. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Damon Wilson

Class: Sophomore Height: 6-5 Weight: 245 2024 Projection: Key part of the rotation at outside linebacker

What you need to know

Wilson took part in 12 games for Georgia as an outside linebacker, finishing with four tackles, including one for lost yardage in the Bulldogs’ win over Florida. There’s a lot to like. Wilson is one of the stronger players on defense, per sources bench-pressing 450 pounds. His senior year at Venice (Fla.) High School, Wilson recorded a school-record 15 sacks his junior year before adding nine more as a senior. At Georgia, teammates rave about his quickness and strength. “Damon goes out there every day and gives 110 percent,” right guard Tate Ratledge said in the spring. “He’s flying around, never taking a play off. Sometimes you look at him and say ‘OK, you can calm down at this point.' But he’s never calm, he’s always going 100 percent. I’m really impressed with how hard he works.”

What to look for