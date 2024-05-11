Breakout Players for 2024: Outside Linebacker Damon Wilson
We continue our series looking at players we expect to take the next step by focusing on sophomore outside linebacker Damon Wilson.
A former five-star, Wilson came to Athens with much fanfare, but like many true freshmen, went through a period of adjustment learning Georgia’s defense and adapting to the speed of the college game.
Once he did, Kirby Smart and his defensive coaches began trusting the Florida native, and we began to see flashes as to why many thought so highly of Wilson.
One year later, it appears Wilson is ready to take yet another leap forward.
Damon Wilson
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6-5
Weight: 245
2024 Projection: Key part of the rotation at outside linebacker
What you need to know
Wilson took part in 12 games for Georgia as an outside linebacker, finishing with four tackles, including one for lost yardage in the Bulldogs’ win over Florida.
There’s a lot to like.
Wilson is one of the stronger players on defense, per sources bench-pressing 450 pounds.
His senior year at Venice (Fla.) High School, Wilson recorded a school-record 15 sacks his junior year before adding nine more as a senior.
At Georgia, teammates rave about his quickness and strength.
“Damon goes out there every day and gives 110 percent,” right guard Tate Ratledge said in the spring. “He’s flying around, never taking a play off. Sometimes you look at him and say ‘OK, you can calm down at this point.' But he’s never calm, he’s always going 100 percent. I’m really impressed with how hard he works.”
What to look for
Like most players, Wilson spent the spring getting stronger, becoming even more acclimated with the defense.
Coaches and teammates like what they’ve seen.
“You know, I think physically he’s grown a lot this offseason. Last year he weighed 230 — this year he’s weighing 240. He’s putting more muscle on his frame,” outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss said. “Obviously that allows him to do more stuff in the run game, being able to set more edges. Mentally he’s been able to take what we do as a defense and expand his mind to not just his pass rush but also coverage and in the run game doing stunts.”
Assuming Wilson adds more technique to his already burgeoning game, watch out.
In limited reps last season, Wilson was Georgia’s third-highest rated player in pass rush situation, trailing Jalon Walker, and Tykee Smith.
In an interview on the Players Lounge, Wilson talked about the improvement he made going against the likes of Earnest Greene III, Amarius Mims, Ratledge, and the rest of Georgia’s talented offensive line on a daily basis.
“He brings a lot of energy,” Walker said. “He brings a great heart to the outside linebacker room. He’s a great athlete.”