Today, we kick off our annual summer series by looking at Georgia players we expect to take the next step in 2024. Although some may become starters, many won’t, but they still figure to play a huge role in the success of the Bulldogs this fall. The good news for the Bulldogs is there doesn't seem to be a shortage of players who fit this description. That’s a reason Georgia is considered once again to be a favorite to win the national championship, even with the new 12-team playoff in effect. Let’s get started:

Projected starter at center Jared Wilson is something we definitely feel takes the next step. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Jared Wilson

Position: Center Height: 6-3 Weight: 310 2024 Projection: Starter

What you need to know

It’s almost not fair to make the following statement since Wilson has yet to start a game for the Bulldogs. But if you believe what teammates are saying about him, the North Carolina native may be the most athletic center to line up for Georgia in recent memory. At the very least, he may be the fastest. Teammates like right guard Tate Ratledge rave about Wilson’s speed for an offensive lineman, how he’s able to get to the second level quickly to lay the smackdown on some unsuspecting linebacker or safety. We’ll see about that. But at this stage, it’s fair to say Wilson projects as a more than capable replacement for three-year starter Sedrick Van Pran. Wilson played in 13 of Georgia’s 14 games last year, so don’t expect him to be stressed when the Bulldogs line up in Mercedes-Benz for their opener against Clemson.

What to look for