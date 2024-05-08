Breakout players for 2024: Jared Wilson
Today, we kick off our annual summer series by looking at Georgia players we expect to take the next step in 2024.
Although some may become starters, many won’t, but they still figure to play a huge role in the success of the Bulldogs this fall.
The good news for the Bulldogs is there doesn't seem to be a shortage of players who fit this description. That’s a reason Georgia is considered once again to be a favorite to win the national championship, even with the new 12-team playoff in effect.
Let’s get started:
Jared Wilson
Position: Center
Height: 6-3
Weight: 310
2024 Projection: Starter
What you need to know
It’s almost not fair to make the following statement since Wilson has yet to start a game for the Bulldogs. But if you believe what teammates are saying about him, the North Carolina native may be the most athletic center to line up for Georgia in recent memory.
At the very least, he may be the fastest.
Teammates like right guard Tate Ratledge rave about Wilson’s speed for an offensive lineman, how he’s able to get to the second level quickly to lay the smackdown on some unsuspecting linebacker or safety.
We’ll see about that. But at this stage, it’s fair to say Wilson projects as a more than capable replacement for three-year starter Sedrick Van Pran.
Wilson played in 13 of Georgia’s 14 games last year, so don’t expect him to be stressed when the Bulldogs line up in Mercedes-Benz for their opener against Clemson.
What to look for
Wilson will be Georgia’s starting center and figures to pick up right where Van Pran left off.
With three years in the program, Wilson knows Georgia’s offensive system and continues to work extensively with Carson Beck to create the kind of comfort level you need with a quarterback-center exchange.
Wilson has logged 204 snaps over his career, including 131 last season.
He also gives the Bulldogs a center with excellent footwork. And based on what we’ve seen, he's someone who loves to finish plays. Don’t look for a lot of standing around.
It doesn’t hurt that Wilson will have some experienced players on both sides.
We’ve already mentioned Ratledge but left guards Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris have also played a lot of SEC football.
One of the last times we spoke to Van Pran, he talked about Wilson and his ability not only to dissect opposing defenses but also to be assertive with his mike linebacker calls—another responsibility he seems to be grasping well.