Todd Monken hasn’t stayed in one place for too long.

The longest stint he’s ever had at one spot was at Eastern Michigan, when he spent five years as a position assistant before becoming the offensive coordinator for the 1998 and 1999 seasons. After that, Monken hasn’t ever stayed with a team -- in the college or pro ranks -- for longer than four years.

But one thing is clear with Monken. Once the pieces are in place, his offenses can put up a ton of numbers. In situations where the talent wasn’t readily available, it took time to get the machine moving. But the best example of what Monken can do when he has time to build an offense was when he was the head coach at Southern Mississippi. He took a downtrodden program to a bowl game in three years, while turning the team’s offensive output from the bottom statistically to the top 12.