Dayton at Georgia WHEN: Friday 3 p.m.; Saturday DH starting at Noon WHERE: Foley Field STARTING PITCHERS: Friday - RH Emerson Hancock (6-4, 5.10 in 2018) vs LH Hunter Wolfe (5-1, 3.83 at Wabash College); Saturday - Game 1: RH Will Proctor (2-2, 2.42) vs RH Aaron Earnst (3-5, 5.02); Game 2: Tony Locey (7-2, 4.28) vs TBA TV/RADIO: SEC Network+ (Jeff Dantzler and David Johnston); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler and David Johnston). Pregame Georgia-Dayton Notes

Will Proctor will go into the season as Georgia's No. 2 starter. Kristin M. Bradshaw/UGA Sports Communications

Will Proctor’s baseball journey is one of the more interesting ones you’ll find on this year’s Georgia team. Two years ago, the native of Manhattan Beach, Calif., was the Bulldogs’ starting second baseman and in the opening lineup for 38 of 46 games he played. Saturday, he’ll be on the mound as Georgia’s No. 2 starter for Game 1 of what’s now a noon double-header set to get underway at noon. The Bulldogs and Flyers open the 2019 season this afternoon at Foley Field with first pitch at 3. “It’s kind of crazy. You really can’t even think about it,” Proctor said. “I don’t even know how to describe it, it’s just so random.” Indeed. Proctor didn’t pitch at all as a senior at Mira Costa High, and only wound up on the mound for the Bulldogs after former pitching coach Fred Corral was impressed by watching the right-hander, while joking around while throwing two years ago with other members of the Georgia squad. Following a summer of closing back in California, Proctor turned to pitching full-time last spring for Georgia, going 3-2 with a 2.42 ERA. After following up a successful showing in the Cape Cod League with a strong fall and preseason camp, he was tabbed by head coach Scott Stricklin and pitching coach Sean Kenny to join Emerson Hancock and Tony Locey in Georgia’s opening weekend rotation. “Consistency,” said Proctor, when asked what he felt won him the job. “I think that was my big flaw last year, taking some batters off where you’d have a stupid four-pitch walk. The other day, after my last outing, I really didn’t have my good stuff. But I was able to fight through it, and that’s what solidified it for him.” Stricklin agreed. “He’s been really efficient. He throws three pitches for strikes. And again, he’s a position player, pitching so he’s a really good athlete,” Stricklin said. “He fields his position, he holds runners; he’s just a real savvy baseball player. Having that on the mound is really helpful.” This won’t be Proctor’s first start. Last April, Proctor beat No. 15 Clemson on the road at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C. with a career-long four innings with three strikeouts. It was a game that helped assure him he was making the right move. “No. 1, I just fell in love with the position of pitcher. No. 2, I had enough success where they (coaches) trusted me, so I was 'OK, you might have a future here,'" he said. “Because of that, it was an easier leap of faith than it might have seemed.” Breaking down the outfield Breaking down the infield

First weekend starters

*Sophomore Emerson Hancock: Hancock went 6-4 with 75 strikeouts in 77/2 innings and a 5.10 ERA, but don’t let the latter number fool you. Hancock held opposing batters to a .242 average. The former Cairo standout added 15 pounds to his 6-foot-4 frame and is primed to possibly be one of the better starters in the SEC. *Junior Will Proctor: Stricklin announced Proctor as his Saturday starter on Tuesday, and while it may surprise some to see the California native in his current role, it shouldn't. The former infielder throws in the low 90s, has three pitches he can throw for strikes, and has been one of the most consistent starter throughout the preseason. *Junior Tony Locey: At 6-3 and 235 pounds, Locey is a no-nonsense right-hander who not only throws in the mid-90s but has added a split finger to his arsenal that he can now throw for strikes. Last year, Locey struck out 60 batters in 54.2 innings and figures to play an integral role this spring.

Zac Kristofak will once again be a key cog in the back end of Georgia's bullpen. UGA Sports Communications

Rest of the staff