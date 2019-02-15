Breaking down the pitchers
Dayton at Georgia
WHEN: Friday 3 p.m.; Saturday DH starting at Noon
WHERE: Foley Field
STARTING PITCHERS: Friday - RH Emerson Hancock (6-4, 5.10 in 2018) vs LH Hunter Wolfe (5-1, 3.83 at Wabash College); Saturday - Game 1: RH Will Proctor (2-2, 2.42) vs RH Aaron Earnst (3-5, 5.02); Game 2: Tony Locey (7-2, 4.28) vs TBA
TV/RADIO: SEC Network+ (Jeff Dantzler and David Johnston); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler and David Johnston).
Will Proctor’s baseball journey is one of the more interesting ones you’ll find on this year’s Georgia team.
Two years ago, the native of Manhattan Beach, Calif., was the Bulldogs’ starting second baseman and in the opening lineup for 38 of 46 games he played.
Saturday, he’ll be on the mound as Georgia’s No. 2 starter for Game 1 of what’s now a noon double-header set to get underway at noon.
The Bulldogs and Flyers open the 2019 season this afternoon at Foley Field with first pitch at 3.
“It’s kind of crazy. You really can’t even think about it,” Proctor said. “I don’t even know how to describe it, it’s just so random.”
Indeed.
Proctor didn’t pitch at all as a senior at Mira Costa High, and only wound up on the mound for the Bulldogs after former pitching coach Fred Corral was impressed by watching the right-hander, while joking around while throwing two years ago with other members of the Georgia squad.
Following a summer of closing back in California, Proctor turned to pitching full-time last spring for Georgia, going 3-2 with a 2.42 ERA. After following up a successful showing in the Cape Cod League with a strong fall and preseason camp, he was tabbed by head coach Scott Stricklin and pitching coach Sean Kenny to join Emerson Hancock and Tony Locey in Georgia’s opening weekend rotation.
“Consistency,” said Proctor, when asked what he felt won him the job. “I think that was my big flaw last year, taking some batters off where you’d have a stupid four-pitch walk. The other day, after my last outing, I really didn’t have my good stuff. But I was able to fight through it, and that’s what solidified it for him.”
Stricklin agreed.
“He’s been really efficient. He throws three pitches for strikes. And again, he’s a position player, pitching so he’s a really good athlete,” Stricklin said. “He fields his position, he holds runners; he’s just a real savvy baseball player. Having that on the mound is really helpful.” This won’t be Proctor’s first start.
Last April, Proctor beat No. 15 Clemson on the road at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C. with a career-long four innings with three strikeouts. It was a game that helped assure him he was making the right move.
“No. 1, I just fell in love with the position of pitcher. No. 2, I had enough success where they (coaches) trusted me, so I was 'OK, you might have a future here,'" he said. “Because of that, it was an easier leap of faith than it might have seemed.”
First weekend starters
*Sophomore Emerson Hancock: Hancock went 6-4 with 75 strikeouts in 77/2 innings and a 5.10 ERA, but don’t let the latter number fool you. Hancock held opposing batters to a .242 average. The former Cairo standout added 15 pounds to his 6-foot-4 frame and is primed to possibly be one of the better starters in the SEC.
*Junior Will Proctor: Stricklin announced Proctor as his Saturday starter on Tuesday, and while it may surprise some to see the California native in his current role, it shouldn't. The former infielder throws in the low 90s, has three pitches he can throw for strikes, and has been one of the most consistent starter throughout the preseason.
*Junior Tony Locey: At 6-3 and 235 pounds, Locey is a no-nonsense right-hander who not only throws in the mid-90s but has added a split finger to his arsenal that he can now throw for strikes. Last year, Locey struck out 60 batters in 54.2 innings and figures to play an integral role this spring.
Rest of the staff
Junior Ryan Avidano: Avidano missed last year while recovering from shoulder surgery. Prior to that, the 6-foot-6 lefty has appeared in 30 career games with six starts, posting an 8.25 ERA in 55.2 innings.
Junior Tucker Bradley: Bradley is the starting left fielder but will be used as a situational lefty out of the bullpen. Bradley has pitched before, appearing in eight games as a freshman, striking out 11 batters in 7.2 innings with a 3.52 ERA and one save.
Freshman Garrett Brown: A tall drink of water, the 6-foot7 Brown went 5-2 last year with Manchester High with a 0.93 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 37 innings.
Freshman Riley Crean: The son of basketball coach Tom Crean, Riley Cream spent last year at IMG Academy after graduating from Bloomington (Ind.) North High School where he was a 35th-round pick by the Chicago White Sox.
Junior Tim Elliott: Elliott hasn’t pitched a ton (1-0, 3.86 ERA in 21 innings in 2018) but is well-thought of by the Georgia staff and is a candidate for mid-week starts moving forward.
Junior Justin Glover: Glover appeared in just five games last year, going 0-0 with a 14.54 ERA, although the lefty is considered a solid option against other lefties.
Senior Adam Goodman: One of Georgia’s two captains along with LJ Talley, the lefty Goodman made 13 relief appearances for the Bulldogs last year going 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA.
Freshman Hunter Goodwin: A graduate of Worth County High, Goodwin went 10-2 with a 0.64 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 65 innings. He’ll be in line for some possible bullpen work.
Freshman Jack Gowen: Stricklin has spoken highly of the former Charlton County standout who struck out 114 batters in 75.2 innings following a junior season that saw him fan 122 batters in 72 innings.
Junior Zac Kristofak: An integral part of Georgia’s bullpen, Kristofak is a workhorse, appearing in 31 games last year with 58 strikeouts over 41.1 innings with a 3.83 ERA and four saves. Look for Kristofak to once again team with Aaron Schunk in the back end of the Bulldogs’ bullpen to give Georgia one of the league’s better 1-2 punches closing games.
Junior Logan Moody: Moody sat out last year to make make the move to the mound after serving as a backup outfielder his freshman and sophomore years.
Freshman Darryn Pasqua: Pasqua is a walk-on righty who made the team after attending UGA as a student. His senior year at Christian Heritage High, Pasqua went 2-6 with a 2.72 ERA with 80 strikeouts in 54 innings.
Redshirt freshman Chaney Rogers: The former Gordon Lee standout is another position player (outfield and first base) who has added pitcher to his resume, although it’s unclear how much action on the mound he will see.
Junior Christian Ryder: The righty from North Paulding appeared in just three games after pitching in 12 as a freshman.
Junior Aaron Schunk: Georgia’s starting third baseman, Schunk doubles as Georgia’s closer where he proved extremely effective, going 2-2 with eight saves. Schunk may not be the hardest thrower, but has great control (five walks in 30 innings) and just has a knack for getting hitters out. He figures to get plenty more opportunities to do just that this spring.
Sophomore C.J. Smith: Yet another dual-threat Bulldog, Smith started five of the 14 games he pitched in last spring, going 1-2 with a 2.48 ERA. The center fielder is expected to be in the running for the occasional mid-week start, along with stints as a mid-game reliever.
Junior Trevor Tinder: A seldom-used righty, Tinder has appeared in just 12 games over his career, including just one last season.
Sophomore Ryan Webb: The personable lefty made seven starts for Georgia last year but will start the year in the bullpen, along with being in line for the occasional mid-week start. A fierce competitor, Webb went 1-5 with a 4.50 ERA his freshman season.
Freshman Cole Wilcox: The top recruit in Georgia’s 2019 class, pitching coach Sean Kenny says the 6-foot-5, 232-pound Wilcox will start the year in the bullpen as coaches build him up until sliding him into the starting rotation. A projected first-round pick in last June’s Major League Draft, Wilcox told teams he fully intended to attend UGA and the Bulldogs are certainly glad he did. A three-pitch hurler armed with a mid-90s fastball, Wilcox spent the summer with the Team USA 18-U squad following his senior year at Heritage High that saw him go 9-2 with a 1.59 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 65.2 innings.
Redshirt sophomore James Williams: The righty redshirted last year after appearing in two games as freshman in 2017.