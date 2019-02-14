Breaking down the outfield
As we continue to take at look at the Georgia baseball team ahead of Friday’s opener against Dayton (3 p.m.), it’s time to examine the outfield, which will feature a bit of a different look than it did a season ago.
Gone is left-fielder Keegan McGovern, who led the Bulldogs with 18 home runs and drove in 50—second-most behind Michael Curry.
That’s a lot of offense to replace, but head coach Scott Stricklin likes the talent he’ll have on hand.
Granted, there are some changes. Junior Tucker Bradley moves from right field to left, with C.J. Smith and Tucker Maxwell expected to split time center. Taking over in right is redshirt sophomore Riley Ring.
We wrote about King earlier this week.
Limited to six games in 2018 due to injury (Ulnar nerve), King opened the eyes of everyone on the squad—teammates and coaches alike—after a strong summer playing for Macon in the Coastal Plains League before batting over .400 in the fall, ultimately earning the starting job.
"He’s a fun guy to talk about. He got redshirted his freshman year; just wasn’t ready. Last year, he had an elbow injury in the fall and got only 8-10 at-bats, but he showed up every day early, stayed every day late, and had a really successful summer in Macon,” Stricklin said. “(Volunteer coach Mitch) Gaspard comes in and says, 'Who the heck is that guy? He’s just stood out. He hit over .400 in the fall, and he’s going to play somewhere. He’s going to be in the lineup. He’s that good.”
There are some newcomers to keep an eye on.
Junior college transfer Kaden Fowler posted some impressive statistics, playing the last two years at Barton Community College in Kansas while freshman Brunswick freshman Randon Jernigan may be the fastest player on the team.
Breaking down the Georgia outfield
*Left fielder Tucker Bradley: Bradley moves from right field to left, but the switch is expected to be a seamless one. Offensively, the junior has been a solid contributor for the Bulldogs, batting .314 as a freshman and .299 last year as a sophomore with three home runs and 26 RBI. At 6-foot- and 201 pounds, Bradley has gotten stronger, and Stricklin expects his power to improve. With just 30 strikeouts in 224 at-bats last spring, Bradley should be one of the better leadoff hitters in the SEC.
*Center fielder Tucker Maxwell: Known more for his defense, few patrol the outfielder better than the Dawsonville native.
Offensively, he struggled after hitting just .177 as a freshman and .216 last year as sophomore, with two home runs and 13 RBI. Maxwell will typically hit in the lower part of the order. He's an exceptional bunter with eight sacrifice hits in 2018. Due to his defense, the left-handed Maxwell is still expected to see most of Georgia’s starts in center fielder, but will from time to time split action with sophomore C.J. Smith.
*Right fielder Riley King: King has been the talk of the team, dating back to fall practice when he hit over .400 in intra-squad games. He's one of the better stories on the team, having played in just six games last year after redshirting as a freshman. Perhaps Georgia’s most versatile player, King can play all three outfield positions. During fall and preseason, he played third, shortstop, and first base.
C.J. Smith: Smith enjoyed an impressive freshman season for the Bulldogs, batting .300 with a home run and nine RBI in 80 at-bats, while doubling as a pitcher, going 1-2 with an ERA of 2.48. According to Stricklin, Smith will see action in center field this weekend, splitting time with Tucker Maxwell.
Randon Jernigan: The freshman who played his high school ball at Glynn Academy is a former football and baseball star for the Red Terrors, earning All-State honors in both sports. On the diamond, Jernigan posted some very impressive numbers, batting .453 with 38 runs scored and 41 stolen bases.
Kaden Fowler: A native of El Dorado, Kansas, Fowler was a two-time All-Conference selection for Barton Community College in Great Bend (Kan.) who hit .368 with 41 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs, and 116 RBI in 106 games over the past two seasons while catching and playing the outfield.
*Projected starter
Strengths
● Between Bradley, Maxwell/Smith and King, Georgia outfielders can go get the ball, and that’s certainly a blessing when you play your home games in a spacious park like Foley Field. Each one can fly, with Bradley and Maxwell making only five errors between them.
● Bradley gives Georgia one of the better leadoff hitters in the league, with a career batting average of .305, but with 19 stolen bases in 24 attempts
Question Marks
● Maxwell’s defense is impeccable, but will that be enough to keep him in the lineup should he continue to struggle with the bat?
● Is Riley King for real? He’s shown every indication that he is, but will still need to prove it when the lights come on.