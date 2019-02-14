As we continue to take at look at the Georgia baseball team ahead of Friday’s opener against Dayton (3 p.m.), it’s time to examine the outfield, which will feature a bit of a different look than it did a season ago.

Gone is left-fielder Keegan McGovern, who led the Bulldogs with 18 home runs and drove in 50—second-most behind Michael Curry.

That’s a lot of offense to replace, but head coach Scott Stricklin likes the talent he’ll have on hand.

Granted, there are some changes. Junior Tucker Bradley moves from right field to left, with C.J. Smith and Tucker Maxwell expected to split time center. Taking over in right is redshirt sophomore Riley Ring.

We wrote about King earlier this week.

Limited to six games in 2018 due to injury (Ulnar nerve), King opened the eyes of everyone on the squad—teammates and coaches alike—after a strong summer playing for Macon in the Coastal Plains League before batting over .400 in the fall, ultimately earning the starting job.

"He’s a fun guy to talk about. He got redshirted his freshman year; just wasn’t ready. Last year, he had an elbow injury in the fall and got only 8-10 at-bats, but he showed up every day early, stayed every day late, and had a really successful summer in Macon,” Stricklin said. “(Volunteer coach Mitch) Gaspard comes in and says, 'Who the heck is that guy? He’s just stood out. He hit over .400 in the fall, and he’s going to play somewhere. He’s going to be in the lineup. He’s that good.”

There are some newcomers to keep an eye on.

Junior college transfer Kaden Fowler posted some impressive statistics, playing the last two years at Barton Community College in Kansas while freshman Brunswick freshman Randon Jernigan may be the fastest player on the team.