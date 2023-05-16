It’s never too early to start breaking down and offering some takes on Georgia’s 2023 football team. In Part 1 of a four-part series, we took a deep dive into what we expected from the Bulldogs’ freshman class, what we expect, and in some cases, what we needed to see. Today, let’s move over to the sophomores, a class chock full of contributors on both sides of the ball. For the purposes of this article, we include redshirt sophomores in the discussion. We break this story in three categories: Picks To Click: Player we expect to break out. Biggest Impact: Players we believe will make the biggest impact. Biggest Surprise: Players we believe could exceed expectations. We Hope To See More: Players we hope to see step it up. Here we go:

Dillon Bell could make a huge jump this fall. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Picks to click

Cornerback Daylen Everette (So.): Everette spent the spring competing with Nyland Green, Julian Humphrey, and A.J. Harris for the starting cornerback job opposite Kamari Lassiter. We believe he and Green are close, but we’ll give the nod to Everette, who we believe can go on to have a solid year. Wide receiver Dillon Bell (So.): We were concerned at one point that Bell might consider a transfer due to Georgia’s depth at the position. He didn’t, and after a freshman season that saw him catch 20 passes for 180 yards, don’t be surprised if both numbers get a big bump come fall. Outside linebacker Jalon Walker (So.): Walker started his Bulldog career as an inside linebacker, before being moved to the outside due to injuries to Nolan Smith and Robert Beal. He didn’t disappoint. There’s an ‘it’ factor to Walker that’s difficult to put into words, but fans should see what we’re talking about very soon.

Biggest impact

Defensive end Mykel Williams (So.): Williams earned Freshman All-SEC honors after a breakout year as a true freshman. Look for the Columbus native to take the next step as Georgia’s premiere pass-rusher from defensive end. You’re talking about All-SEC potential here. Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. (So.): Like Williams, Jones spent the spring recovering from Labrum surgery. He’s going to be fine and that’s great news for the Bulldogs. Outside linebacker is Georgia’s youngest position. The Bulldogs need someone to step up, provide the sort of pass rush required at the position, and set the edge. Jones is just the man for the job. Safety Malaki Starks (So.): Everything about Starks is smooth. From the way he plays his position to the way he carries himself off the field. Physical and smart, Starks did not play like a freshman last fall. Considering players make their biggest jump between their freshman and sophomore years, it’s fair to expect big things from the Jefferson native, who is already one of the best in the SEC at his position.

Biggest surprise

Inside linebacker Xavian Sorey (RsSo.): It’s taken Sorey a little added weight to get going, but he appears to have picked up his game after a strong spring. You can’t coach speed or athleticism, and Sorey has plenty to spare. He’ll give the Bulldog a bit of a different look at inside linebacker and could enjoy a breakout campaign. Offensive lineman Micah Morris (RsSo.): You’re probably not going to see Morris break into the starting lineup this year, but his time is coming. This road grader from Camden County can be a devastating run blocker and will be one of the first players off the bench when Stacy Searels rotates players in and out of the lineup. Wide receiver Mekhi Mews (RsSo.): Every spring there’s a player who jumps out that perhaps nobody expected. During this year’s G-Day, that player was Mekhi Mews. What he may lack in height, Mews makes up for in speed and athleticism. That's clear after he caught four passes for 91 yards.

We hope to see more