Georgia's hire of Bryan McClendon is one of its biggest moves of the offseason.

A well-respected coach and strong recruiter, McClendon will have the Bulldogs in contention with many of the nation's top pass-catchers. His prowess will likely begin to show as the 2023 and 2024 classes come into focus.

Here's a look at who the Bulldogs are strongly involved with in the 2024 Rivals250.