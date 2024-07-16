DALLAS – Running back Branson Robinson may be closer to helping Georgia this fall than originally predicted.

Tuesday, Kirby Smart revealed that the redshirt sophomore – who missed all of last year with a ruptured patella tendon – is making good progress.

“He looks really good. I won’t say he’s 100 percent cleared, but man, he looks great out there running,” Smart said at SEC Media Days. “His weight is down, which I think is going to put less pressure on that injury and those knees. He looks good running around out there. I’ve been really pleased with the way he’s looked. I don’t know if he’ll be 100 percent at the start of camp, but I feel like he’ll be close.”

This is wonderful news for the Bulldogs.

With Trevor Etienne’s status questionable for the opener against Clemson, having Robinson available for Game One against the Tigers would be a huge help.

Smart did not divulge his plans regarding Etienne when asked specifically by reporters.

But if Robinson can play, he’d likely share duties with sophomore Roderick Robinson. Freshmen Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens, and Dwight Phillips, Jr. could also be part of the mix.

As a true freshman, Branson Robinson (5-10, 220) rushed 68 times for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the touchdowns came in Georgia’s national championship victory against TCU.