Best Under Kirby Smart: Rushing

When you turn to the rushing section in Georgia's record books, you'll notice a lot of names from recent years. Kirby Smart and Dell McGee have amassed a lot of talent over the last six seasons. In career yards rushing alone, three of the top ten and four of the top 15 have played under Smart. Statistically, which of these backs did the best while playing for the Dawgs?

Most Rushes Game Season Career Nick Chubb - 32 (2016 vs. North Carolina) Nick Chubb - 224 (2016) Nick Chubb - 447 (2016-17) Zamir White - 26 (2020 vs. Kentucky) Nick Chubb - 223 (2017) D'Andre Swift - 440 (2017-19) D'Andre Swift - 25 (2019 vs. Florida) D'Andre Swift - 196 (2019) Zamir White - 382 (2019-21) Nick Chubb - 23 (2016 vs. Auburn) D'Andre Swift - 163 (2018) Sony Michel - 308 (2016-17) D'Andre Swift - 23 (2019 vs. South Carolina) Zamir White - 160 (2021) Brian Herrien - 277 (2016-19) Nick Chubb - 22 (2016 vs. Georgia Tech) Elijah Holyfield - 159 (2018) James Cook - 230 (2018-21) Zamir White - 22 (2020 vs. Tennessee) Sony Michel - 156 (2017) Elijah Holyfield - 215 (2016-18)

Don't forget, this only counts the seasons under Smart. Players like Nick Chubb and Sony Michel accumulated additional stats under Mark Richt and Bryan McClendon.

Most Rushing Yards Game Season Career Nick Chubb - 222 (2016 vs. North Carolina) Nick Chubb - 1,345 (2017) D'Andre Swift - 2,885 (2017-19) D'Andre Swift - 186 (2018 vs. Auburn) Sony Michel - 1,227 (2017) Nick Chubb - 2,475 (2016-17) Sony Michel - 181 (2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma) D'Andre Swift - 1,218 (2019) Sony Michel - 2,067 (2016-17) D'Andre Swift - 179 (2019 vs. Kentucky) Nick Chubb - 1,130 (2016) Zamir White - 2,043 (2019-21) Sony Michel - 170 (2016 vs. Georgia Tech) D'Andre Swift - 1,049 (2018) James Cook - 1,503 (2018-21) D'Andre Swift - 156 (2018 vs. Kentucky) Elijah Holyfield - 1,108 (2018) Brian Herrien - 1,413 (2016-19) Nick Chubb - 151 (2017 vs. Kentucky) Zamir White - 856 (2021) Elijah Holyfield - 1,340 (2016-18)

In terms of career yards rushing, current Bulldog Kenny McIntosh has 753, Kendall Milton has 457, and Daijun Edwards has 433.

Most Touchdown Rushes Game Season Career Sony Michel - 3 (2017 vs. Kentucky) Sony Michel - 16 (2017) Zamir White - 25 (2019-21) Sony Michel - 3 (2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma) Nick Chubb - 15 (2017) Nick Chubb - 23 (2016-17) Nick Chubb - 2 (8 games) Zamir White - 11 (2020) Sony Michel - 20 (2016-17) D'Andre Swift - 2 (4 games) Zamir White - 11 (2021) D'Andre Swift - 20 (2017-19) Zamir White - 2 (4 games) Nick Chubb - 8 (2016) James Cook - 14 (2018-21) James Cook - 2 (3 games) Elijah Holyfield - 7 (2018) Brian Herrien - 13 (2016-19) Sony Michel - 2 (2 games) D'Andre Swift - 7 (2019) Elijah Holyfield - 9 (2016-18) Brian Herrien - 2 (1 game) James Cook - 7 (2021) Jake Fromm - 2 (1 game) Justin Fields - 2 (1 game)

Both Jake Fromm and Justin Fields made that list, but Stetson Bennett did not. Bennett ran the ball very well in 2021, but only had one touchdown rush and has four in his career. Speaking of quarterbacks, here's a deeper look at them.

Most Career TD Rushes (other than running back) By Quarterback By Wide Receiver By Other Justin Fields - 4 (2018) Isaiah McKenzie - 2 (2016) Isaac Nauta - 1 (2016-18) Stetson Bennett - 4 (2019-present) Mecole Hardman - 2 (2016-18) Jordan Davis - 1 (2018-21) Jake Fromm - 3 (2017-19) Tyler Simmons - 2 (2016-19) Brock Bowers - 1 (2021-present) Jacob Eason - 1 (2016-17) Demetris Robertson - 1 (2018-20) Ladd McConkey - 1 (2021-present)

Of course, most of the touchdown rushes are done by the running backs, as you can see in the most games list.

Most Games with at least 1 Touchdown Rush Season Career Sony Michel - 10 (2017) Zamir White - 21 (2019-21) Nick Chubb - 9 (2017) D'Andre Swift - 16 (2017-19) Zamir White - 9 (2020) Nick Chubb - 15 (2016-17) Zamir White - 9 (2021) Sony Michel - 14 (2016-17) D'Andre Swift - 8 (2018) Brian Herrien - 12 (2016-19) Elijah Holyfield - 7 (2018) James Cook - 11 (2018-21)

This next category makes me think of Herschel Walker's 28 games in his career when he had 100 or more yards rushing. That's in an 11-game schedule, too. Also, it did not count the two additional games with 100 in the 1981 and 1983 Sugar Bowls (bowl stats did not count until the 2002 season).

Most Games with 100 or More Rush Yards Season Career Nick Chubb - 6 (2017) Nick Chubb - 11 (2016-17) Nick Chubb - 5 (2016) D'Andre Swift - 9 (2017-19) D'Andre Swift - 5 (2019) Sony Michel - 6 (2016-17) D'Andre Swift - 4 (2018) Zamir White - 4 (2019-21) Sony Michel - 3 (2016) Elijah Holyfield - 2 (2016-18) Sony Michel - 3 (2017) James Cook - 2 (2018-21) Zamir White - 3 (2020) Justin Fields - 1 (2018) Daijun Edwards - 1 (2020-present)

Nick Chubb ended up in second place all-time at Georgia, with 24 games with 100 or more rush yards, but only 11 came under Smart. Sony Michel had 11 total in his career.