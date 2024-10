Everything has always pointed toward Georgia for Elijah Griffin.

Griffin's mother Ashley, a major influence in his life, had a Georgia sticker on her first car. The Bulldogs gave the five-star defensive tackle his first collegiate offer on the same day his godmother passed away. Griffin now has that date - September 15, 2020 - tattooed on his right arm.

The Bulldogs have made Griffin a top priority ever since that day. It all led to a commitment to the Georgia coaches in January.