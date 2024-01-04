Former Southern Cal and new Georgia wide receiver Michael Jackson III wants to be clear.

He’s not injury-prone. On the contrary.

Although hamstring issues did slow him down as a sophomore, Jackson disputed published reporters that lingering ailments were why he was limited to 17 catches for 146 yards last season.

“My sophomore year, I was dealing with the most things, and that was a hamstring thingy. But nothing real serious, just lingering,” Jackson said in a telephone interview Thursday night with UGASports. “I was able to finish the second half of that season pretty strong, and this year I played 10 out of the 12 games. The only games I missed were because of a little sprained ankle thing that happened in practice. But yeah, it’s easy with the reports to say it was all the injury stuff, but really, it was just my sophomore year.”

As for why Jackson did not have the type of season he hoped, he said the reason was simple.

“You assume that injuries played a role in me not being utilized, but it was more about the coaches’ schemes, that was the main thing,” Jackson said. “I played the whole year, but the scheme was getting certain people the ball, per se, so I didn’t get a whole lot of targets. That’s why it’s easy to assume. But I’m good, I’m 100 percent; I’ve been 100 percent.”

At 6-foot and 200 pounds, not only has Jackson been timed at 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash, but he will bring a unique level of versatility to the field with the ability to play all three wide receiver positions.

He also figures to be a candidate returning punts.

“Coach B-Mac (wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon) was telling me specifically how I will be a player for him, that I would never have to leave the field,” Jackson said. “That was a big thing, but also seeing how they go about developing their players, that was a big thing for me, too. They showed me the off-the-field stuff that will help me after football.

"That was the biggest thing for me, the NFL development. Georgia is a big stage in itself, and how the coaches saying they would utilize me.”

Jackson, who will arrive in Athens next week, took an official visit to Georgia the week after the SEC Championship, where he met with McClendon, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, and head coach Kirby Smart.

The Las Vegas native, who played high school ball with Darnell Washington, heard from several teams after putting his name in the portal, including Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Utah, Minnesota, Miami, Cal, and Marshall.

He leaves Southern Cal with 46 career catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns while appearing in 24 games with two starts. Jackson played 519 snaps for the Trojans in his career.

Having Carson Beck return for his senior year played a big role in his decision, too.

“It was huge. I watched Carson this past season, and he’s a great quarterback. I love how he delivered the ball on time and with accuracy,” Jackson said. “He’s a good pro-style quarterback, and that’s what I need.”

Jackson is the third wide receiver to join the Georgia program through the portal, joining former Vanderbilt wideout London Humphreys and former Miami wideout Colbie Young.

He’s ready to get to work.

“I saw how (Washington) flourished here as well, and how they treat their players,” Jackson said. “That’s what I was looking for, because when I get my opportunities, I’m going to make the most of them.”