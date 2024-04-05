Mason Short originally didn't plan to commit this soon.

The Rivals100 offensive lineman from Evans had been looking at a commitment later this summer. Official visits to four finalists—Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, and Kentucky—would paint the picture of where Short wanted to be.

But Short didn't need those trips to know where home is. After three visits to Georgia in recent months, including a secret trip to campus last week, Short knew he wanted to be a Bulldog.

"I was trying to leave no question unanswered, no stone unturned," Short said. "After I got all my questions answered and I felt at home, of course it’s in my backyard. I love Coach Searels (Stacy Searels, offensive line coach), Coach Smart (Kirby Smart, head coach). I feel like right now is the perfect time to do it."