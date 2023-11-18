KNOXVILLE - It's safe to say Georgia quarterback Carson Beck handles pressure well.

A few months ago, Beck played in front of a packed crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn. The fourth-year junior wasn't phased by the noise of 87,000 as Georgia came out on top.

Beck stayed level-headed again Saturday in a 38-10 win at Tennessee in front of 104,000 fans.

"I thought Auburn was louder, but I mean (today) was a super tough environment," Beck said. "After that first touchdown, it got loud. Out there when we were on offense, on the field, it got loud, but nothing to where it affected us. That comes with good preparation and a lot of practice, but we played through the crowd noise. I thought we were really prepared."

Beck commanded the offense with authority and navigated Georgia through all the pressure, especially after trailing 7-3 midway through the first quarter. Beck led the Bulldogs down the field as they scored on three of the next four possessions to end the first half.

After punting on the first drive of the second half, Georgia silenced the crowd for good on its next two possessions. Beck started it all with a short scoring pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

"I'm proud of him. He's growing each week," Rosemy-Jacksaint said of Beck. "He's gaining that high confidence level. I feel like he's one of the best college quarterbacks in the NCAA right now. He's learning every week and I am excited to see what the future holds for him."

Beck's progression week after week has caught the attention of his teammates and coaches. He's grown a lot since his first career start as a Bulldog and continues to get better.

Beck completed 24-of-30 pass attempts for 298 yards and three touchdowns against the Volunteers. He also surpassed the 3,000-yard mark for the season after his performance on Saturday. In total, Beck has passed for 3,320 yards and 21 TDs during his senior campaign.

"It was very challenging out there (today)," Beck said. "Every single play, I had to be locked in, because the noise was playing a factor. That's being extra locked in. But executing a high level like that, making it look easy is always fun. ... Credit to our preparation for this game."

According to Rosemy-Jacksaint, Beck is "cool, calm, and collected" in every practice and game.

"He's always cool, calm and collected. He's just a smart guy," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "He's calm and laid back, you know? He knows everything. Making the right reads, making the right calls, and changing the plays. He gets us in the right (position) with the right plays and not with bad plays. He just does his job effectively and that's all you can ask (for)."