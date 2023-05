Ryan Williams, the top-ranked receiver in the Class of 2025, had been committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide since October. That has not stopped UGA's Bryan McClendon and the Georgia Bulldogs from pursuing him.

Williams visited Georgia back in March and saw Kirby Smart’s squad compete at spring practice. The talented wideout is returning this weekend for a visit that is cloaked in a new context.

UGASports spoke to the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2025 class about the recent addition of Dylan Raiola and much more.