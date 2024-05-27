Athens Regional is set
Georgia is the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
The Bulldogs will play Army (31-21), with Georgia Tech (31-23) and UNC-Wilmington (39-19).
If Georgia wins, the Bulldogs will be matched up against the winner of the North Carolina State Regional, which also features South Carolina.
Georgia is making its 14th trip to the NCAA Regionals and first since 2022. The Bulldogs last advanced to the College World Series in 2008 when Georgia finished as the national runner-up.
More to come.
|Team
|Record
|
Georgia
|
39-15
|
Army
|
31-21
|
Georgia Tech
|
31-23
|
UNC-Wilmington
|
39-19
Ticket information
Any available all-session or single-game tickets for the Athens Regional will go on sale starting Thursday, May 30th online at https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS, or by phone (706-542-1231 or 877-542-1231) or in the UGA Ticket Office located in the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.
*All-Session Reserved Seats: $75
*All-Session General Admission Seats: $50
*Single Game Reserved: $15
*Single Game General Admission: $10
*College Students: $5
Parking Information
Park is available in the outfield commuter lot and adjacent parking decks on campus. There is no reserved parking.