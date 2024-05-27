Georgia is the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Bulldogs will play Army (31-21), with Georgia Tech (31-23) and UNC-Wilmington (39-19).

If Georgia wins, the Bulldogs will be matched up against the winner of the North Carolina State Regional, which also features South Carolina.

Georgia is making its 14th trip to the NCAA Regionals and first since 2022. The Bulldogs last advanced to the College World Series in 2008 when Georgia finished as the national runner-up.

More to come.