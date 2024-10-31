Advertisement

Published Oct 31, 2024
Anthony Evans III out for Saturday
Anthony Dasher


Georgia will be without wide receiver and top return man Anthony Evans III for Saturday’s game against Florida (3:30 p.m., ABC).

Evans' name was listed on Thursday’s SEC availability report after not being included on it Wednesday.

Sources tell UGASports that Evans suffered an undisclosed injury in practice earlier this week.

The sophomore has played a regular role in the rotation at wide receiver for the Bulldogs, with nine catches for 88 yards. He’s also rushed once on a jet sweep for 52 yards in Georgia’s win over Mississippi State.

But it’s his role as the team’s top return man that will be missed the most.

Evans has all 14 of Georgia’s punt returns, where he’s averaged 8.7 yards per return.

The Texas native also has returned six kickoffs for the Bulldogs, averaging 17.6 yards. No other Bulldog has returned a kick this year.

As far as possible replacements, at punt returner keep an eye on wide receiver Dom Lovett and Cash Jones, with Dillon Bell among the candidates to return kicks.

