Georgia injury tracker for Florida week

The SEC released its first availability report of the week on Wednesday night in advance of Georgia's matchup with Florida.
Georgia's report read as follows:
Running back Roderick Robinson - Out
Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out
Running back Branson Robinson - Out
Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out
Defensive back Joenel Aguero - Out (1st half)
Defensive back Dan Jackson - Out (1st half)
Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Probable
Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Probable
Aguero and Jackson are set to miss the first half after being ejected for targeting against Texas.
Florida's report appeared this way:
Defensive back Ja'Keem Jackson - Out
Defensive back Jason Marshall - Out
Receiver Eugene Wilson - Out
Quarterback Graham Mertz - Out
Defensive back Asa Turner - Out
Receiver Kahleil Jackson - Out
Offensive lineman Devon Manuel - Out
Offensive lineman Roderick Kearney - Out
Defensive lineman Jamari Lyons - Out
Running back Montrell Johnson - Questionable
Inside linebacker RJ Moten - Questionable
Offensive lineman Damieon George - Questionable