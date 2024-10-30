Georgia injury tracker for Florida week

The SEC released its first availability report of the week on Wednesday night in advance of Georgia's matchup with Florida.

Georgia's report read as follows:

Running back Roderick Robinson - Out

Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out

Running back Branson Robinson - Out

Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out

Defensive back Joenel Aguero - Out (1st half)

Defensive back Dan Jackson - Out (1st half)

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Probable

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Probable

Aguero and Jackson are set to miss the first half after being ejected for targeting against Texas.