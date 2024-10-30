Advertisement

Published Oct 30, 2024
Georgia injury tracker for Florida week
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

The SEC released its first availability report of the week on Wednesday night in advance of Georgia's matchup with Florida.

Georgia's report read as follows:

Running back Roderick Robinson - Out

Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out

Running back Branson Robinson - Out

Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out

Defensive back Joenel Aguero - Out (1st half)

Defensive back Dan Jackson - Out (1st half)

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Probable

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Probable

Aguero and Jackson are set to miss the first half after being ejected for targeting against Texas.

Florida's report appeared this way:

Defensive back Ja'Keem Jackson - Out

Defensive back Jason Marshall - Out

Receiver Eugene Wilson - Out

Quarterback Graham Mertz - Out

Defensive back Asa Turner - Out

Receiver Kahleil Jackson - Out

Offensive lineman Devon Manuel - Out

Offensive lineman Roderick Kearney - Out

Defensive lineman Jamari Lyons - Out

Running back Montrell Johnson - Questionable

Inside linebacker RJ Moten - Questionable

Offensive lineman Damieon George - Questionable

