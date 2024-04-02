Keeping one’s focus amid the always-tough SEC schedule is not always easy.

Thus far for Georgia, that hasn’t been too much of a problem.

Tuesday’s 10-1 victory over Georgia State marked the seventh mid-week win in eight tries for the Bulldogs, who now turn their attention to another tough conference road trip to Mississippi State.

“That’s veteran leadership, and we talk about it all the time,” shortstop Kolby Branch said of Georgia’s mid-week record. “You’re going to get everybody’s best shot because you’re an SEC team. No matter who it is, whether it’s Georgia State or another SEC team, we’re going have the same focus every day.”

Branch was part of a Bulldog offense that outhit the Panthers 15-2.

The win saw the Bulldogs (23-6) tack on two more home runs to their NCAA-leading total of 84. Both came in the third inning, courtesy of freshman Tre Phelps and Branch.

The bottom part of the order was especially kind for the Bulldogs.

Logan Jordan, Phelps (3-for-5 with a career-high three RBI, Fernando Gonzalez, and Branch (3-for-3 with three RBI) went a combined 10 for 17 with seven scored, and seven RBI.

The game marked the 19th time Georgia has scored double-digit runs this year.

“You look, too, we took some walks in the top half of the order to allow the bottom half to drive in some runs,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “Tre had a big homer, Branch a big homer; Fernando had a big hit. Those guys did a phenomenal job when it was their turn.”

Phelps agreed.

“With this lineup, anybody can bang, everybody can go deep, everybody can put the ball on the ground, everybody can run,” Phelps said. “Anything we need can be on any particular day.”

Tuesday’s Johnny Wholestaff day on the mound produced some impressive results.

Starter Brandt Pancer allowed a first-inning run, but after that, the eight straight pitchers were lights out.

Kolten Smith (3-2), DJ Radtke, Ethan Sutton, Wyatt Land, and Zach Harris retired 15 straight until Blake Gillespie allowed a leadoff single to start the seventh.

That would be all the bullpen would allow.

Josh Roberge pitched a scoreless eighth, with Max DeJong a 1-2-3 ninth.

Combined, the final eight outs of Georgia’s bullpen only allowed one hit, with zero walks and eight strikeouts.

“We continue to put a lot of work in with the staff. Every day we have to get better,” Johnson said. “We’re learning how to attack the strike zone. But not only how to attack the strike zone, but attacking it with quality pitches. Anytime you can go through and not walk anybody. We did a great job of attacking the strike zone.”

