With the season-opener now less than two weeks away, we here at UGASports thought we’d offer an update, albeit one with a bit of a different twist.

Everyone wants to know which veterans are taking the next step and which newcomers are starting to make waves.

With that in mind, why not do both? Below, we’ll take each position into consideration, list one letterman and one freshman/newcomer from each, what we’ve heard about each this fall camp and what we expect to see this season.

Enjoy.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Letterman

Jake Fromm: If you thought Fromm would shy away from having to compete with Justin Fields, you were dead wrong. From what we’ve heard, Fromm has never been more determined and has worked doubly hard to improve every aspect of his game. Kirby Smart seemed to echo that fact during his post-scrimmage press conference on Saturday. Look for Fromm to have another very, very good year.

Newcomer

Justin Fields: Like Fromm, Fields has busted his rear end and is getting more and more comfortable with the Georgia offense with each passing day. Smart has mentioned several times that Fields brings a dimension to the Bulldog attack that Georgia has not recently had. It’s going to be very interesting to see what offensive coordinator Jim Chaney has in mind for the five-star talent, but the feeling here is he’ll find a way to get the freshman on the field.

Running back

Letterman

Elijah Holyfield: Holyfield has been running neck and neck with D’Andre Swift all fall camp. In fact, it’s been suggested to me that if the junior could catch the ball a little better, he might be No. 1. Either way, with apologies to Evander, the younger Holyfield is ready to show he’s the real deal when it comes to being a successful running back in the SEC.

Newcomer

James Cook: Teammates rave about his speed and ability to make plays in space. Even Smart acknowledges that the freshman has opened some eyes. At 190 pounds, you’re probably not going to see Cook do a ton of running between the tackles, but you will see him get opportunities on jet sweeps as well as possibly becoming a big component in the passing game.

Wide Receiver

Letterman

Ridley Ridley: The junior, we’re told, has had an excellent preseason. Ridley is coming off a nice game in the national championship against Alabama, and so far, we hear he has continued to work extremely hard. He’s apparently built a nice relationship with Fromm, and we’ve been told it’s going to be a surprise if his numbers don’t take a large jump this fall.

Newcomer

Demetris Robertson: Robertson is still getting acclimated but the big-play potential is certainly there. Publicly, Smart has tried to downplay Robertson’s impact, but based on what we’ve heard, he may be sandbagging just a bit. Make no mistake, Robertson is a big-time weapon and makes what was already a very good and very deep wide receiving corps even better, perhaps the best in regard to overall talent in the SEC.

Offensive Line

Letterman

Andrew Thomas: We hear that Thomas continues to draw raves for the job he’s doing as the Bulldogs’ left tackle. The move over from right tackle has been a snap, and the former Pace Academy standout is ready to become one of the tops at his position in the SEC.

Newcomer

Isaiah Wilson: The redshirt freshman still struggles from time to time with technique, but you can’t teach size, and at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, even if he makes a mistake, that’s a lot of mass to try and get around. Wilson will be tested the early part of the season, but he’s been running first team at right tackle since the start of spring practice. His future, as you might guess, is very bright.

Tight end

Letterman

Isaac Nauta: Nauta has worked extremely hard during the off season, and now into fall practice, at becoming a better leader and a more consistent player. Now that Jim Chaney is also the team’s tight ends coach, it’s going to be interesting to see if Nauta (as well as the other tight ends) get more opportunities to catch the ball.

Newcomer:

Luke Ford and John FitzPatrick: Feel obliged to mention each freshman as both Ford and FitzPatrick appear to be on similar tracks. Both need to improve their inline blocking skills, but they've seemingly been on an equal plane when it comes to catching the football. At 6-foot-6, the two make very inviting Red Zone targets for the Bulldogs.