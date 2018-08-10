Yes, Demetris Robertson will make an impact for the Georgia Bulldogs this fall.

How big?

Georgia’s wide receiving corps, including senior Terry Godwin, junior Mecole Hardman and junior Riley Ridley, already figured to be one of the better units in the SEC. The addition of Robertson could make it exponentially better.

His talent is undeniable.

Robertson burst upon the college scene while a freshman at Cal, catching 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns, an average of 15.34 yards per catch.

He caught seven passes for 70 yards and rushed twice for 40 yards and a touchdown before what was described as a lower leg injury by Cal shut him down for the rest of last year.

Robertson’s addition is expected to be a seamless one.

The former Savannah Christian standout is expected to be used primarily as the Z receiver, or flanker, whose great speed will no doubt be welcomed by offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

You bet it will make the Bulldogs that much more difficult to defend.

Robertson and Godwin should give Georgia two of the better deep threats in the SEC, and along with Hardman, a player with quick-strike ability, capable of taking it to the end zone whenever he touches the ball.

Listed as a junior on Georgia’s fall camp roster, Robertson has two more years of eligibility, although he could turn pro after this year should he so desire.

Friday’s news culminates what has been a whirlwind journey for Robertson.

One of the state’s top recruits in 2016, boasting 31 offers before narrowing his choices to the likes of Notre Dame, Alabama, Cal and Georgia.

His recruitment was daily fodder on Internet message boards, which chronicled his every move, from the time Notre Dame sent a semi-truck to his hometown in Savannah, to ultimately his “announcement” ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.

What a show.

Georgia fans flocked to the ceremony. Former Bulldog running back Sony Michel even showed up, all expecting Robertson to say he was signing with the Bulldogs.

Not so fast.

The crowd stood silent when Robertson unveiled his hand-painted “Cal” logo (hung upside down), drawing considerable ire by Bulldog fans, angry at the way the situation ultimately went down.

Even after Robertson announced his decision to transfer, many Bulldog fans remained skeptical and undoubtedly it wasn’t until Friday’s official word came through that some finally allowed themselves to believe.

Opposing defensive coordinators probably just choked on their post-practice sandwich seeing the news, knowing there’s another big-time weapon they’ve got to prepare for when getting ready to play the Bulldogs.

Impact?

Most definitely.