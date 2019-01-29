Over the weekend, I posted my version of the program's all-time most-touted offensive players . Posted below are the first- and second-team defensive players —four players at every unit (line, linebacker, and secondary) and a kicker for each team. Although the selection of these Bulldog signees was based solely on how each was perceived coming out of high school, I’ve commented on most of their Georgia careers as well.

Last week, I speculated that at least a few of Georgia’s 2019 newcomers would each rank as one of the top-rated prospects of all Bulldog signees at their respective position. Accordingly, beginning in 1978 and through 1999, I analyzed dozens of pre-Rivals individual recruiting rankings, including from as many as six different recruiting services in a given year. From 2000 through 2019, I mostly compared prospect rankings from Rivals. Then, adding in some knowledge of my own, I eventually generated my opinion of Georgia’s all-time “Most Highly Touted” first and second team.

Each considered a top-10 overall prospect for their respective class, first-team defensive ends Brandon Miller (’04, Colquitt, Ga.) and Ray Drew (’11, Thomasville, Ga.) both wound up being two-year starters as Bulldogs while each totaled more than 100 career tackles. Their reserves are All-American Freddie Gilbert (’80, Griffin, Ga.) who, only behind Herschel Walker, was likely the No. 2 overall prospect in the state in 1980, and five-star Adam Anderson (‘18, Rome, Ga.), the No. 12-ranked recruit in the nation a year ago.

At tackle/guard, first-teamers Trenton Thompson (’15, Albany, Ga.) was the Bulldogs’ most highly rated defensive player (No. 7) in the Rivals era until just this year, and Travis Stroud (’94, Atlanta, Ga.) was the consensus No. 1 defensive tackle in his class. On the second team, both Virgil Cole (’87, Conyers, Ga.) and Tashe Williams (’90, Colorado Springs, Colo.) were top-25 overall prospects. Cole was a backup for a season, whereas Williams never played a snap at Georgia, until each decided to transfer.

First-team linebackers (regardless whether inside or outside) include Henry Harris (’83, Decatur, Ga.), considered the top player in the state and No. 1 linebacker in the country. Harris moved to the defensive line where he totaled 245 tackles, including 33 for loss, in four seasons at Georgia. Recent signee Nolan Smith (’19, Savannah, Ga.) is the only Rivals top-5 overall prospect to ever sign with the Bulldogs. Todd Collins (’88, New Market, Tenn.), who was regarded by recruiting guru Max Emfinger as the No. 5 overall recruit in the 1988 class, injured his arch the first day of fall camp, was redshirted, later contracted mononucleosis and infected sinuses—and less than a year after arriving to UGA, transferred with his older brother, Brent, a junior linebacker, to Carson-Newman. Lawson Cooper (’95, Houston, Tex.), the top inside linebacker in the nation in 1995 according to multiple services, made three tackles for the Bulldogs as a true freshman before leaving school. Second-teamers, each of whom was generally regarded as the top linebacker in their respective class, Larry Kinnebrew (’78, Rome, Ga.) never played at Georgia because of academics and transferred to Tennessee State; Marquis Elmore (’02, Folkston, Ga.) played sparingly for the Bulldogs while dealing with injuries his entire career; Will Forts (’79, Fayetteville, Ga.) was a solid reserve during his tenure (179 career tackles in four seasons as a backup); whereas Nakobe Dean (’19, Horn Lake, Miss.) will be a true freshman this season.

Acknowledged as perhaps Georgia’s top defensive back signee of all time, Antonio Render (’81, Decatur, Ga.) seemed destined for stardom following a promising freshman year; however, the Bulldog safety suffered a fractured neck that spring, forcing him to quit tackle football. Fellow first-teamer Mark Fletcher (’86, Kennesaw, Ga.) was distinguished by a recruiting service as “a perfect 10” defensive back coming out of high school, but couldn’t find a position once at Georgia, and was the team’s fifth-string tight end by his third year. Paul Oliver (’03, Kennesaw, Ga.) and Reshad Jones (’06, Atlanta, Ga.) were both Rivals top-15 overall prospects who left for the pros a year early. Second-stringers in the secondary include Tony Flack (’82, Greensboro, N.C.), the No. 1 prospect out of North Carolina who would be a four-year starter at Georgia, and five-star Branden Smith (’09, Atlanta, Ga.), who totaled 80 tackles, four interceptions, and more than 1,000 all-purpose yards in four seasons as a Bulldog.

At placekicker/punter—a position essentially not evaluated by recruiting services until well into the 1980s—there’s John Kasay (’87, Athens, Ga.), the only Georgia kicker signee who was legitimately considered a top-5 overall prospect in the state. Second-team kicker Dax Langley (’94, Conyers, Ga.), who was originally committed to Tennessee, was considered one of the top three placekickers or punters in 1994 before he eventually was the Bulldogs’ primary punter for four seasons.