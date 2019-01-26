Although the selection of these Bulldog signees was based solely on how each was perceived coming out of high school, I’ve commented on some of their Georgia careers, as well. Posted below is the program's all-time most-touted offensive players; defensive players (and kicker) will be posted tomorrow.

Accordingly, I went back as far as I could—to the late 1970s—when football recruiting was just starting to be somewhat publicized. Beginning in 1978 through 1999, I analyzed dozens of pre-Rivals individual recruiting rankings, including from as many as six different recruiting services in a given year. From 2000 through 2019, I mostly utilized prospect rankings from Rivals, and, along with some knowledge of my own, eventually generated my opinion of Georgia’s all-time “Most Highly Touted” first and second team.

With National Signing Day continuing to loom, I determined earlier this week that I thought at least a few of Georgia’s 2019 newcomers would each probably rank as one of the top-rated prospects of all Bulldog signees at their respective position. For example, linebacker Nolan Smith (’19, Savannah, Ga.), Rivals.com’s No. 2 overall prospect in the nation, would likely be considered one of Georgia’s all-time most highly ranked, recruited, rated, touted—or however you want to term it—linebackers to ever sign with the Bulldogs.

Beginning at the signal-calling position, where there are actually two positions—both a pro-style and dual-threat quarterback. The first-string drop-back passer, Eric Zeier (’91, Marietta, Ga.), who was considered by a couple of services as the No. 1 overall prospect in his class, and the reserve, Matthew Stafford (’06, Dallas, Tex.), whose No. 6 overall ranking was the highest for a Georgia signee during the Rivals era until just last year, both wound up having distinguished Bulldog careers. Justin Fields (’18, Kennesaw, Ga.) was selected as the Bulldogs’ top-rated dual-threat quarterback signee of all time—and, whereas the No. 2 overall prospect from last year evidently departed Georgia because of a lack of playing time, his reserve, D.J. Shockley (’01, College Park, Ga.), the No. 17 prospect in the Rivals100, decided to stay at Georgia until finally seeing significant playing time as a fifth-year senior.

At running back, whereas the first choice, Herschel Walker (’80, Wrightsville, Ga.), or who was considered the consensus (but not unanimous) No. 1 overall prospect in 1980, was an easy one, the remaining three slots were difficult to determine. Chosen were Patrick Pass (’96, Tucker, Ga.), the consensus No. 1 running back in his class, blue-chipper Lars Tate (’84, Indianapolis, Ind.), and Zamir White (’18, Laurinburg, N.C.), the No. 10 overall prospect last year, leaving the likes of highly-touted Tim Worley, Jasper Sanks, Albert Hollis, Kregg Lumpkin, Isaiah Crowell, Sony Michel, and others, as honorably mentioned.

A.J. Green (’08, Summerville, S.C.) remains Georgia’s lone five-star receiver signee during the Rivals era. For the other first-string receiving spot, I had a hard time deciding between Andre Hastings (’90, Morrow, Ga.) and Reggie Brown (’99, Carrollton, Ga.)—both of whom were considered the top receiver in their class—but decided on the former because he was regarded as a slightly better overall prospect. Georgia’s second-highest overall ranked receiver behind Green according to Rivals, Mohamed Massaquoi (’05, Charlotte, N.C.), who was considered a No. 29 overall prospect, is positioned at the fourth and final wideout spot.

At the “athlete” position are a couple of Bulldogs who both just recently wrapped up their collegiate careers—Terry Godwin (’15, Hogansville, Ga.), followed by Mecole Hardman (’16, Elberton, Ga.). Also getting ready for the NFL is No. 1 tight end Isaac Nauta (’16, Buford, Ga.), who remains one of only two five-star tight end prospects nationwide in the last decade-plus. Aaron White (’07, Columbia, Mo.), who wound up totaling 10 touchdown receptions at Georgia, entered the program more than a decade ago as the No. 1 player at his position and No. 38 overall in his class.

After selecting the Bulldogs’ 10 most highly rated offensive line signees, regardless of position (i.e., tackle, guard, or center), what’s striking is four were signed in just the last three classes: first-teamers Isaiah Wilson (’17, Brooklyn, N.Y.), Cade Mays (’18, Knoxville, Tenn.), and Jamaree Salyer (’18, Atlanta, Ga.), and second-teamer Clay Webb (’19, Oxford, Ala.), all of whom ranked in the top 30 overall of their respective class. Included on the first team is Mike Fredenburg (’91, Kennesaw, Ga.), a consensus top-25 overall prospect, who eventually transferred to East Tennessee State after redshirting and playing a reserve role for the Bulldogs for a season-plus. The Stinchcomb brothers—Matt Stinchcomb (’95, Lilburn, Ga.) and Jon Stinchcomb (’98, Lilburn, Ga.)—each of whom would eventually be recognized as a first-team All-American—both are rated amongst Georgia’s topmost highly-touted offensive linemen. Rounding out the second team are LeMonte Tellis (’87, Dunwoody, Ga.), Steve Roberts (’90, Dalton, Ga.), and Kevin Breedlove (’99, Clemson, S.C.). All three were ranked amongst the nation's top 30 prospects, according to at least one recruiting service—and the trio would combine for 11 seasons at Georgia whereby they were considered a starter.