The Georgia Bulldogs offered Tuskegee, Alabama, native Joseph Phillips two days after the SEC Championship game against LSU in December of 2022. Since that point, Phillips and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann have built a strong and consistent rapport.

Phillips visited Athens unofficially in early March of this year and also for the annual Scavenger Hunt recruiting event in late May.

This weekend Phillips returned to the Classic City for his official visit. UGASports caught up with the versatile linebacker to get his reaction to the time spent around the Georgia program and staff.