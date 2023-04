Georgia is looking to Alabama for one of its 2024 defensive end targets.

Jeremiah Beaman is a four-star prospect out of Parker High School in Birmingham. He has racked up 30 offers from some of the top programs in the country with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and others in hot pursuit.

Georgia hosted Beaman for the second time this year on April 6. He caught up with UGASports to discuss that visit and his thoughts on the Bulldogs.

"It was amazing," Beaman said.