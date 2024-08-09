Dillon Bell had quite the impact on Georgia’s offense as a sophomore in 2023.

Bell did it all for Georgia, catching 29 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns, while also seeing time at running back with 25 carries for 157 yards and two scores.

This fall, however, he's only focusing on being a wideout.

“We're on day seven of our install. In human nature, you want to start moving guys around to try to maybe win the drill or put your guys,” offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said. “But at the end of the day, we're trying to teach offense, and Dillon is nearly almost 100 percent working at the receiver position.”

The biggest reason for that is Georgia’s running back room is deeper and healthier than it was last year.

The addition of Trevor Etienne, along with Branson Robinson, Roderick Robinson, Cash Jones, Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips II, and Chauncey Bowens haven’t made it necessarily for Bell to moonlight in the Bulldog backfield.

“We've got more depth at that position. We're not wearing down our guys. We're able to space out the reps, which you've got to always be careful of,” Bobo said. “But you see a group of guys that pay attention to Coach (Josh) Crawford. They don't mind being coached hard, and they're picking it up day by day. But you see guys that do a good job in the run game but have traits in the passing game, which is what you look for in a running back. So, all those guys have done a nice job and continue to work, and I’m pleased with that group.”

That depth and progress have allowed Bell to focus more on his craft under position coach James Coley.

Per Bobo, he’s already seeing a difference in Bell.

“Coach Coley has really done a nice job teaching him the finer points of route running and execution, and it’s a little thing playing with pad level, working your releases off press and just becoming a complete receiver,” Bobo said. “Dillon did a great job for us last year making contested catches, which is awesome, but we're now working on trying to create more space.”

So far, Bobo said those lessons are going well.

“A lot of times he is our X-receiver and he's in the boundary. If you're in the boundary in this league, you're not going to get any off coverage,” Bobo said. “You're going to get press. And how do you handle press? How do I beat press? We’re just really working on the finer points of winning one-on-one battles.”