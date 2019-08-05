Georgia’s depth at outside linebacking took a hit with the dismissal of sophomore

Brenton Cox, but if there’s any consolation, at least it appears to be coming from a position of strength.

Despite the loss of Cox, along with the graduated D’Andre Walker, Georgia returns four key contributors from last year: Adam Anderson, Azeez Ojulari, Robert Beal, and Walter Grant.

There’s more.

Newcomers Nolan Smith (freshman) and Jermaine Johnson (junior college transfer) also impressed during the spring and figure to play key roles for the Bulldogs this fall.

At least that's the plan.

“It’s hard to single out one or two, but I mean, there's some guys that have had a really good camp so far,” defensive coordinator Dan Lanning told reporters Monday. “Obviously, we're only three days in. You know, Walter Grant’s a guy who moved around a lot in the spring who has done some really good stuff coming back and has worked with us more full time this fall.”

Ojulari and Smith also earned some commendations from their first year DC.

“As far as Azeez, he's a guy that finished off last year really strong and is doing really well,” Lanning said. “But I don't think you could put aside the work that Rob Beals put in. So, I mean, it's, it's hard to just sit here and say this guy, that guy. And obviously, we have some newcomers, we're really excited about Nolan Smith.”