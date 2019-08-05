A position of strength
Georgia’s depth at outside linebacking took a hit with the dismissal of sophomore
Brenton Cox, but if there’s any consolation, at least it appears to be coming from a position of strength.
Despite the loss of Cox, along with the graduated D’Andre Walker, Georgia returns four key contributors from last year: Adam Anderson, Azeez Ojulari, Robert Beal, and Walter Grant.
There’s more.
Newcomers Nolan Smith (freshman) and Jermaine Johnson (junior college transfer) also impressed during the spring and figure to play key roles for the Bulldogs this fall.
At least that's the plan.
“It’s hard to single out one or two, but I mean, there's some guys that have had a really good camp so far,” defensive coordinator Dan Lanning told reporters Monday. “Obviously, we're only three days in. You know, Walter Grant’s a guy who moved around a lot in the spring who has done some really good stuff coming back and has worked with us more full time this fall.”
Ojulari and Smith also earned some commendations from their first year DC.
“As far as Azeez, he's a guy that finished off last year really strong and is doing really well,” Lanning said. “But I don't think you could put aside the work that Rob Beals put in. So, I mean, it's, it's hard to just sit here and say this guy, that guy. And obviously, we have some newcomers, we're really excited about Nolan Smith.”
Apparently so.
When asked about the freshman from Savannah, Lanning had this to say.
“I don't know if you guys know what ‘Shark Week’ is, but we call him Hammerhead because of the way he likes to 'collision' runs,” Lanning said. “So yeah, there's some really good competition. We got some guys in there that are working really hard. But at this point, you know it's still wide open.”
Nevertheless, from the way Lanning explained it, Smith can expect to see more than his share of playing time after a senior season at IMG Academy that saw him amass 75 tackles, including 16 for loss, to go along with 27 quarterback hurries.
“When you get to college, it’s not just about the stars, and coming to college can be a humbling experience,” Lanning said. “He’s handled it the right way, but he's really eager to learn; he's extremely bright and smart. He's one of those guys who signs the papers, then the next day is like, ‘Coach, where's my playbook?’ That's Nolan. And he's great for our room. He motivates our guys; he plays really hard, and you can overcome a lot of young mistakes when you play hard.”
Like Smith, Johnson came to Georgia as an early enrollee after a solid two years at Independence Community College that saw him secure 12.5 sacks over the course of his career.
Lanning, who knew Johnson as a recruit from his days at Memphis, is excited to be working with the Minnesota native.
“Jeremiah and I were fortunate enough to already know each other when I was at Memphis. I went and watched one of his junior college football game," Lanning said. "I got to see Jermaine Johnson perform that year, and told myself, ‘Man, I wish I could recruit that guy.’ So, once I got here, that was one of the early guys we identified as a target for somebody that we could look at, and the fact I was able to build a relationship with him and already had one for a long time, that helped. Whenever you have a relationship, that gives you an opportunity.”