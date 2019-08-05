Sophomore linebacker Brenton Cox has been dismissed from the Georgia football team, sources confirmed to Radi Nabulsi of UGASports on Monday.

The dismissal occurred Sunday, according to the same sources.

UGASports later confirmed that Cox has placed his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Head coach Kirby Smart has yet to comment on the decision, although when defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was asked about Cox on Monday morning, he deferred the question to the Bulldog head coach.

Although it’s unclear what the dismissal was for, Cox was facing a possible suspension following an April arrest for a misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Cox played in 13 of 14 games for Georgia as a freshman, including one start.

He made 20 tackles, two for losses of 10 yards and one sack.

