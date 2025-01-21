A conversation with Ellis Robinson IV

Freshman cornerback Ellis Robinson IV said his first year as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs was a learning process.

There’s not a change he would change.

“It's all really been a process, you know, just going out every day, practice, just working, working on my craft, you know, getting to be a better player, a better person overall,” Robinson told UGASports recently. “My year was really a good experience for me.”

While the former five-star only played in four games, not exactly the number many were predicting.

Nevertheless, the season was not a waste.

With a redshirt season now in his pocket, having a year to compete in practice helped Robinson develop some key parts of his game.

For example:

“I would say the mental part of the game,” he said. “I feel like this year has taught me a lot overall, from what to do, what not to do, how to do the little things.”

Physically, he’s also continued to grow.

Robinson said he’s 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, one inch taller and five pounds heavier than his bio in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl media guide.

“The strength and conditioning here is great,” Robinson said. “We've got great strength and conditioning staff and everything. I would say it helped me a lot, really got my body bigger, and got me ready for just the season.”

Head coach Kirby Smart noted some of the progress being made by Robinson earlier this year.

“You can hear him talking in walk-throughs,” Smart said. “You can hear him communicating. You see him doing things.”

Robinson said the opportunity to be coached by Smart has its benefits, too.

“It’s been great, you know?” Robinson said. “Just learning from him, he’s coached a lot of great players overall that he put in the league, so, you know, just getting coached by him every day, too, is always a great experience.”

Robinson said his time with first-year cornerback coach Dante Williams has also been a blessing.

Though not recruited by Williams, it did not take them long for them to hit it off.

“Oh, it's been great, you know, we clicked day one,” Robinson said. “I like him as a coach overall, you know, person overall, he's a good person. I have nothing bad to say about him at all, he's a great player overall.”

Robinson’s already looking forward to spring.

Although starting corners Daylen Everette and Daniel Harris both return, Robinson and classmate Demello Jones have a chance to be part of the rotation next fall.

“Those guys, they go to practice, work every day, and I feel like that raised my competition level up a lot,” Robinson said. “Just being around guys like that every day, just practicing with them, seeing what they do in practice, you know, it just makes me want to work harder every day.”

Former Bulldog defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse spoke about Robinson earlier this year.

"Ellis has definitely risen from where he was before," Stackhouse said. "He's learned a lot in the meeting room. He's always paying attention in the meeting room. He's just a fun guy to be around…. He’s always joyful every day. He's always looking forward to getting better every day in practice and inching his way onto the field. Ellis has been developing as a young player in this league and is amazing as a guy."