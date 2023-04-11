Georgia has added another playmaker to its 2024 offensive class.

NiTareon "Nitro" Tuggle committed to the Bulldogs on Tuesday morning. Tuggle chose the Bulldogs over Michigan, Florida, Texas A&M, and others.

Tuggle's recruitment exploded this spring. The Georgia offer came less than two months ago on February 22.

Shortly after that offer, Rivals analyst Clint Cosgrove spoke with Tuggle about the Georgia offer.

"I kind of figured Georgia would come because I have been talking with their coaches for a while now, but I just didn't know when it would happen," Tuggle said. "Basically two days after we originally talked they hit me up out of nowhere saying that they wanted to offer me. That just surprised me and it was a wild moment for me because it's Georgia. I mean, they are the best team in the country. They definitely stand out for me now and are a contender in my recruitment. I'll definitely be going there and the other down south schools in April."

Tuggle visited Athens on April 1. He watched Georgia's first scrimmage of the spring and met with the Bulldog coaches.

Days after that visit, Tuggle dropped a top 10 that included the Bulldogs.

"I just love the coaching staff. They all had a high level of energy and coach B-Mac (Bryan McClendon) keeps it real and cares about his players. They also win," Tuggle said.

Tuggle had already scheduled an official visit to Georgia for June 23-25. But the recent visit to Athens proved to be enough to secure Tuggle's commitment for the Bulldogs.

Georgia now has 12 commitments in its top-ranked 2024 recruiting class. Tuggle joins Sacovie White, Ny Carr, and Landen Thomas as receivers and tight ends already pledged to the Bulldogs in 2024.